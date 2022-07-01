BJP National Executive meet in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3: All you need to know

The Cyberabad Police have announced several diversions and restrictions ahead of the BJPâ€™s national meet being held in Hyderabad.

The Telangana unit of the BJP is all set to host the partyâ€™s National Executive Meet in Hyderabad to be held on July 2 and 3. The meet is being held in Hyderabad after nearly 18 years after it was last held in 2004 during the Vajpayee era. The meet is crucial for Telangana as the BJP has decided to have the meeting here in line with its â€˜Mission Southâ€™ agenda. The saffron party has been trying to consolidate its voter base in the south and this becomes crucial as Telangana is due for its assembly elections next year Ahead of the National Executive Meet, here are five things you need to know:

1) PM Modi and top brass to attend meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and top BJP leadership from the Union government including Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states are scheduled to attend the meeting that will take place on Saturday and Sunday at Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Madhapur. The two-day meet will see more than 300 national leaders in attendance. The National Executive Meet is the partyâ€™s highest policy-making forum. BJP hopes that the meet in Hyderabad will have its impact on the neighbouring state of Karnataka â€” where it is already in power â€” and Tamil Nadu and Kerala where the party has been struggling to make its presence felt.

2) BJP President to inaugurate grand exhibition

BJP President JP Nadda will inaugurate a grand exhibition which will honour unsung heroes from the state. The exhibition has been set up in the vicinity of the venue where the national meet is to be held. All artforms of Telangana, unsung heroes of the state, and photographs from the padayatras of Dr K Laxman, G Kishen Reddy and Bandi Sanjay will be showcased. The BJP will also highlight the Telangana Liberation movement, separate state movement, regional heritage and culture including the Ramappa Temple and the recently inscribed UNESCO world heritage site, Warangal Fort, Kakaitya dynasty, etc will also be presented at the exhibition.

3) National meet stokes banner war

A sea of saffron has taken over Hyderabad with the BJPâ€™s publicity wing ensuring that flags, banners, posters and hoardings have been put up across the city. Several cut-outs of Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay have been placed at strategic locations across Hyderabad. In turn, TRS supporters decided to put up hoardings questioning PM Modiâ€™s â€˜unfulfilled promisesâ€™ to the country. One such banner which had a face of PM Modi and a hashtag â€˜ByeByeModiâ€™ was later removed by the concerned authorities. Another creative poster seen at Hyderabadâ€™s LB Nagar was based on the theme of the popular web series Money Heist. Meanwhile, a â€˜Kalvakuntla countdown timerâ€™ along with the caption â€˜Salu Dora, Seluvu Doraâ€™ which means â€˜Enough KCR, Adios KCRâ€™ set up by the BJP at its party headquarters was covered by the civic authorities, citing lack of permission. The TRS has also put up several banners welcoming Yashwanth Sinha, the oppositionâ€™s Presidential candidate. The TRS will be giving Sinha a grand reception on July 2.

All out poster war in #Hyderabad! #BJP has alleged #TRS spent Rs 23 crore and booked all metro pillars and other advertising spots, promoting their govt. Saffron party has however erected posters and cutouts at all roads and junctions in the city. #TRSVsBJP #BJPNECInTelangana pic.twitter.com/T9bccSSc5c â€” Aashish (@KP_Aashish) July 1, 2022

4) Massive public meeting planned

The BJP has planned a massive public meeting in Hyderabad on July 3. Once the meeting at HICC concludes on the second day, the PM is expected to take a chopper from HICC to Begumpet airport. From Begumpet, the PM will be driven to parade grounds where the public meeting is scheduled to be held. The decision to organise a public meeting is part of the saffron partyâ€™s bid to mobilise the stateâ€™s masses. The BJP hopes to capitalise Prime Minister Modiâ€™s presence in Hyderabad. The BJP has set an ambitious target of 10 lakh people in the audience and the leaders across the state have been given the responsibility to mobilise the crowds. The BJP chose parade grounds, located in the heart of Secunderabad, for the meeting as it comes under the Ministry of Defence which meant the state wouldnâ€™t be able to cite any reason to create hurdles to the meet.

5) Several diversions announced, section 144 imposed in Cyberabad

In view of the PMâ€™s visit the Cyberabad traffic police have announced several diversions to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Offices in and around the venue of the meet have been advised to follow staggered timings or give employees the option of work from home.

The Cyberabad police has imposed Section 144 CrPc, which prohibits the assembly of more than five people in the limits of Cyberabad Commissionerate from July 1 to July 4. Police officials on duty, military personnel, home guards, and funeral processions are exempted. The police have also prohibited flying of remotely-controlled drones, paragliders and remotely-controlled microlight aircrafts around the venue and up to 5 kms in radius from the venue within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad police Commissionerate limits.

