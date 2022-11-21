BJP MP Arvind’s comments about Kavita instigated TRS cadre attack on house: Police

The Nampally court granted bail and let off the accused as the police officials failed to serve notice to the accused under Section 41 of the CrPc.

The Hyderabad police have filed the remand report in the case in which TRS party workers vandalised the house of Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri on Friday, November 18. It was based on a complaint filed by 70-year-old D Vijayalaxmi, mother of the BJP MP, that a case was registered and taken up for investigation. Police have stated in the remand report that the attack took place because the TRS workers were provoked by the comments made by D Arvind about Kalvakuntla Kavitha, MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.



The complaint had also mentioned that police personnel were present at the location when the attack happened but they “failed to stop the miscreants from trespassing” into the MP’s house. Following the complaint, a case was registered and statements were recorded and the police also visited the house of the MP where the attack took place. On the same day, nine accused, which included students from Osmania university, were identified, arrested and sent to judicial remand after they were presented before the magistrate.

According to details in the remand report, the accused not only sloganeered but also trespassed into the house carrying TRS flags, stones and sticks. They also abused the workers in the house while damaging property. “After entering the house, the accused persons aggressively damaged the teapoy, pooja shelf, Sai Baba photo with stones in the front room and further entered into the living room and damaged the glass and furniture and also raised slogans calling ‘Arvind down down and Jai Telangana’.”

The accused also damaged the windshield of the car that was parked in the compound of the MP’s house. A dharna was also organised outside the house and an effigy of the BJP MP was also set on fire by the protesting TRS workers.

Seeking jail for the accused, the police mentioned in the remand report, “Since the incident was telecast on local and national media, besides these videos going viral on social media, the public panicked and felt insecure.” The Nampally court granted bail and let off the accused as the police officials failed to serve notice to the accused under Section 41 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

