BJP member files police complaint against Taapsee over Reliance Jewels necklace

Aklavya Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, was also the complainant in a case against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, for which the comedian was jailed for over a month in 2021.

Flix Controversy

A BJP functionary in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has reportedly filed a police complaint against actor Taapsee Pannu over a Reliance Jewels necklace that she wore at an event during Lakme Fashion Week. The necklace featured a carved image of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, and according to Indore police, the complainant claimed that by wearing it with a “revealing dress,” Taapsee had hurt his religious sentiments and offended Sanatana Dharma. The complaint was filed by a man named Aklavya Singh Gaur, who is reportedly the convener of a right-wing outfit called Hind Rakshak Sangathan, and the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur.

A police officer from Chhatripura police station in Indore told ANI that they received a complaint from Aklavya Gaur over certain videos posted by Taapsee Pannu of a ramp walk at a fashion show. “The video shows that she wore a necklace with a carved image of the goddess Lakshmi. She wore that and walked the ramp in a revealing dress. The complainant said that wearing a Lakshmi locket with a revealing dress has hurt their religious feelings and Sanatana Dharma. We have received the complaint, and an inquiry is being done accordingly,” the police officer said.

Taapsee had walked the ramp as part of a showcase of an ‘Akshaya Tritiya’ collection by Reliance Jewels. Images and visuals of Taapsee’s outfit from the show have also been posted on Reliance Jewels’ social media accounts. A few right-wing social media users have also targeted Taapsee over the outfit, claiming that it was disrespectful towards Hinduism.

Aklavya Gaur was in the news in 2021, as the complainant in a case against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, alleging that he had hurt religious sentiments by joking about Hindu deities. Munawar was jailed in Indore for over a month before the Supreme Court granted him bail on February 5, 2021.

The comedian's arrest had attracted widespread criticism after then Indore Superintendent of Police Vijay Khatri admitted that it did not matter whether Munawar cracked the alleged joke that saw him jailed. The police chief had also praised the pro-Hindu vigilantes including Aklavya Gaur, who had complained to the police.