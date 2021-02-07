Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore jail only after call from SC judge

Jail officials reportedly delayed Munawarâ€™s release for some hours, saying that they had not received official communication to let him out of jail.

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked out of Indore central jail late on Saturday night, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Jail officials delayed his release claiming they had not received the Supreme Courtâ€™s order, but after intervention from a Supreme Court judge, Munawar was released late Saturday night.

Indian Express reported that earlier in the day, jail authorities refused to release Faruqui, saying that they had not received official communication from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) to release him. However, an official told the newspaper that a Supreme Court judge made a late-night call to the CJM, and eventually, Munawar was released on Saturday night around 11 pm.

Eyewitnesses said that the comedian walked out of the jail silently and quietly possibly to avoid a backlash in the wake of accusations made against him. Media persons also flocked outside the jail after getting the news of his release.

Arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, Faruqui was in Indore jail since January 1. On Friday, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail after the Madhya Pradesh High Court had rejected his bail plea on January 28. The Supreme Court also stayed the production warrant issued against Faruqui by a court in Prayagraj in connection with an FIR lodged there.

His arrest had attracted widespread criticism after the Indore police chief Vijay Khatri admitted that it did not matter whether Munawar cracked the alleged joke that saw him jailed. The police chief also praised the pro-Hindu vigilantes including Gaur, son of an Indore Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Malini Gaur, who complained to the police.