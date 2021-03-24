BJP govt open for dialogue on CAA: Vanathi Srinivasan to TNM

n an interview with TNM, BJP’s Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan spoke about her candidacy, price rise of fuel and LPG, Kamal Haasan etc.

BJP National Women’s Wing President and Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan said that the party is open to dialogue on any issue that’s bothering their ally, the AIADMK, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In an exclusive interview with TNM, Vanathi Srinivasan assured that her party believes in democracy and has always believed in engaging with stakeholders.

“It is true that the Central government is very particular about bringing CAA. But when our alliance party says in a manifesto, we will approach it with an open mind. If at all any real points are involved in there, definitely the Central government (will consider). Not only in CAA, in any issue, we believe in dialogue. We believe in democracy. So definitely we will address that,” she said.

Pointing out that in 2016, she had received a vote share of around 22% even when the BJP contested alone in the Assembly polls, Vanathi said that this time the combined strength of the AIADMK and the BJP will help her win the polls. Referring to the rise in prices of fuel and LPG cylinders, Vanathi said that the price rise is not permanent and that the party is taking efforts to explain to people the reason behind the increase in the prices. She added that the Prime Minister has assured that the issue will be taken seriously.

Referring to Kamal Haasan’s entry as a candidate in Coimbatore South, Vanathi questioned what the actor-politician has done for the constituency.

The Coimbatore South Assembly constituency will see a contest between Vanathi Srinivasan, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Kamal Haasan and Congress’ Mayura Jayakumar. The sitting MLA from the constituency is AIADMK’s Amman K Arjunan, who is now contesting from Coimbatore North.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6 in a single phase and the results will be declared on May 2.

Watch the full interview of Vanathi Srinivasan here: