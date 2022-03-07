BJP dissolves eight district units in Tamil Nadu

BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai said this comes amid the party's efforts to strengthen the party organisation at all levels.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, March 5, has dissolved eight district units in Tamil Nadu as part of its efforts to strengthen the party organisation at all levels. To revamp the organisational set-up in Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Chennai West, North-Chennai-West, Coimbatore city, Pudukottai, Erode North and Tiruvannamalai North party districts, all such district units (including the various wings and mandal committees) are dissolved, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai had said in a party release.

Annamalai also named eight interim office-bearers to oversee party-related works in such districts, until new teams are appointed there. On a perception that this move is related to performance of party functionaries vis-a-vis the recently concluded urban civic polls, party spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi rejected it.

The BJP office-bearer told PTI that it is a regular exercise to strengthen the party organisation at all levels and only a continuation of an initiative (when 10 districts units were dissolved) made recently.

The BJP which fought the urban civic polls alone, won 22 seats in municipal corporations, 56 in municipalities and 230 in town panchayats and the saffron party candidates got elected as chairpersons of eight town panchayats.

Recently, BJP Chief Annamalai had issued a warning to party and mandal units after reviewing their performance in the recently-concluded urban local body polls. Annamalai had asked local functionaries to step down for failing to field candidates in many seats.

