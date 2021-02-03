BJP appoints poll in-charge for Kerala, TN, Puducherry and Assam

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed its poll in-charges and co-charges for the four states that will go to Assembly election this year â€” Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and Assam. BJPâ€™s National President JP Nadda made the appointments for these poll-bound states. The appointed leaders will be in charge of heading the campaigning activities in these states in the lead up to the Assembly elections.

According to a BJP statement released on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan have been appointed the poll in-charge and co-in-charge for Kerala. Meanwhile, for Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy will be the poll in-charge, former army chief and Union Minister for State General VK Singh has been made the co-in-charge.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has been given the poll charges for Union Territory Puducherry and party spokesperson Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been made poll co-in-charge. Meanwhile, in Assam, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh will act as poll in-charge and co-in-charge respectively.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda will reach Kerala on Wednesday for a two-day visit. He will attend a number of programmes and address a rally in Thrissur on Thursday. He will address the state BJP core committee meeting at Thampanoor on Wednesday and later meet the newly elected local body members of the party, a statement said.

Nadda will also hold a meeting with the party's allies. The BJP chief will hold a meeting with Assembly constituency 'vistaraks', workers devoted fulltime in political exercise, on Thursday. The party statement said he will address a few more meetings and also visit local temples.

The Assembly elections in Kerala are likely to be held in April-May where the CPI(M)-led LDF is in power and the Congress-led UDF is seen as its main rival.

BJP president J P Nadda will also launch the party's month-long rath yatra in West Bengal on Saturday ahead of the Assembly polls, sources told PTI on Tuesday. The party has decided to take out rath yatras across the state in February and March to drum up support for the party in the elections. The yatras will be conducted in five segments and will cover all the 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal.

(With input from IANS and PTI)

