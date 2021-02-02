Congress sets up Kerala election panel ahead of Assembly polls

Assembly elections in Kerala are likely to be held in May.

news Politics

Several former Union ministers, including A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor, are part of the 40-member state election committee constituted by the Congress on Tuesday for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls.

The committee formed by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi includes former chief minister Oomen Chandy, Kerala party chief Mullapally Ramachandran, former Union minister A K Antony and leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly Ramesh Chennithala, according to a party statement.

Former Union ministers Vayalar Ravi, K V Thomas, Shashi Tharoor and former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman P J Kurien are also part of the panel.

Besides them, senior party leaders K C Venugopal, P C Chacko and K Suresh have also been included in the 40-member committee, according to the statement.

The four ex-officio members of the committee include the Kerala Youth Congress chief, Mahila Congress chief and Kerala Students' Union chief.

Assembly elections in Kerala are likely to be held in May. PTI SKC