Bitcoin climbs over $17k, traders CPI expectations below 7%

Investor community continues to look forward to the US CPI (Consumer Price Index) print for the month of December.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market Watch

As the second week of January 2023 begins, Bitcoin is trading a little over $17,200 and witnessing an apparent uptick. The BTC/USD pair witnessed a period of volatility right after the much-anticipated economic updates from the US last week; however, that tapered out soon afterwards, leaving Bitcoin around the $16,800 levels before it briefly crossed the $17,000 levels on January 7.

<source: coinmarketcap>

Notably, the break over $17,000 has been noted as the BTC/USD pair’s highest price point since around mid-December, 2022. At the moment, the investor community continues to look forward to the US CPI (Consumer Price Index) print for the month of December slated to be released on the upcoming January 12. The CPI data just might act as a solid catalyst to set off all risky asset classes including Bitcoin and other crypto.

Judging by the market sentiment at the moment, both bullish and bearish sides have something to say about the direction Bitcoin will take next based on their predictions. Twitter user CryptoKaleo, who holds hopes for Bitcoin to break out of the $17k around resistance with the push the CPI report might bring, took to the platform to say, “Finally looks like BTC is ready to break out of the $16K - $17K base range it’s been stuck in the past several weeks. Initiate the squeeze.”

Meanwhile, another Twitter user named Satoshi Flipper opines that just in case the CPI report is shown to be below 7% (which would mean inflation is going down quicker than had been anticipated), it could push Bitcoin to the highs of $19,000, the likes of which haven’t been seen in months. His tweet says, “IF next week's CPI doesn't come in hot, specifically comes in sub 7%, then $BTC to 19k…”

Moving on slightly from the CPI-related expectations, Rekt Capital is among the many agreeing that the current narrow trading range BTC/USD is moving within is forming the next macro bottom zone for the market. As he said a few days back, “The current BTC price action will likely figure as an important cluster in the formation of the Bear Market bottom Accumulation Range.”

As of January 9, Bitcoin is poised right above the $17,200 price mark. BTC/USD is currently trading over its 20-day EMA and 50-day SMA (both around $16, 800). The $17,000 around levels continue to act as a key resistance, while the $16,700 levels are currently forming the next key support for the pair.

We have launched Cryptogram, an India-focused free weekly newsletter on blockchain tech, global crypto markets, and Web 3.0 technologies which promise to change our future. If you would like to subscribe to this newsletter, click here . You can read our past editions here . Also, check out our website here .

Use promocode TNM51 at www.giottus.com/profile#promo after registration to get Rs.51 worth free Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.