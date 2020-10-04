Bineesh Kodiyeri to be quizzed again by ED on Oct 6

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday directed Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to be summoned for questioning on Tuesday.

Last week, the ED had asked Bineesh to undergo a COVID-19 test since his second round of questioning was expected soon. Bineesh was earlier questioned on September 9, for about 11 hours.

He has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and reportedly, also is charged under various sections of UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

The ED had also recently sent him a notice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and asked him to give a list of his assets. The agency also directed the state Registration Department to prepare a list of his assets and to see that there was no transfer or sale of his assets without the agency's knowledge.

Bineesh's name surfaced when Kerala youth Anoop Mohammed was picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Bengaluru.

Bineesh maintained that he and Anoop were friends and he had given him a loan of Rs six lakh and another Rs 15,000 since Anoop had no money to return home from Bengaluru. Reports also came out that Bineesh had a role in a company called UAFX, which was linked to the Kerala gold smuggling case. According to reports, Anoop allegedly peddled drugs under the cover of running a restaurant in Bengaluru.

After Bineesh was quizzed by ED last month, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had sought details of his statement.

The Congress-led Opposition had criticised the CPI(M) and the LDF government after Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of the state party chief, was booked by ED. The upcoming questioning will put more pressure on the Left government which is already facing a lot of heat on various allegations related to the controversial gold smuggling case.

