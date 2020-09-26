ED books Bineesh Kodiyeri, tells Kerala govt to freeze transactions on his properties

In a letter to the government, ED says that Bineesh's properties are under scanner.

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This was revealed after Mathrubhumi TV accessed a letter written by the ED to the District Registrar General saying that Bineesh's properties have been freezed and no transactions should be allowed on them.

In the letter, B Radhakrishnan the Assistant Director of ED has asked the Registration Department for all details about immovable properties owned by Bineesh.

In the letter it has also been mentioned that Bineesh is suspected to have committed crimes under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. These sections mention punishments for terrorist activities, raising funds for terrorist activities and punishment for conspiracy.

"All the properties related to the above person are being investigated and are suspected to be part of his proceeds of crime committed under section 16, 17 and 18 of UAPA 1967 and other related offences," states the letter.

It is also mentioned in the letter that all of Bineesh's properties are under investigation and no transactions should be allowed as far as his immovable assets were concerned without informing the ED.

"It is also advised that since these properties are under investigation any transaction in relation with immovable assets must not be done without prior information," the letter said.

Bineesh was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over 11 hours on September 9. There were allegations that Binesh Kodiyeri has some role in a company called UAFX, which was linked to the Kerala gold smuggling case, as reported by Mathrubhumi. In the gold smuggling case, the NIA has invoked UAPA sections against the accused and said that the proceeds of the smuggling was being used to wage war against the nation.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had also sought details provided by Bineesh to the ED.