‘Billa 2’ actor Theepetti Ganesan passes away in Madurai

The actor has also worked in movies like ‘Thenmerku Paruvakaatru’ and ‘Kanne Kalaimane’.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Theepetti Ganesan, who has predominantly essayed supporting roles in Tamil films, passed away at the Madurai Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu on Monday due to ill health. His health condition reportedly started deteriorating after he was admitted to the hospital.He is survived by his wife and two children. Further details are awaited.

Director Seenu Ramasamy took to social media to convey his condolences to the actor’s family and pay his tributes to the late actor. Calling him one of the best actors, the filmmaker expressed that he is shocked to hear about his untimely demise. “I was shocked to hear the demise of my brother Karthi aka Theepetti Ganesan at Rajaji Government Hospital in Madurai due to ill health. He was one of the best actors who acted in my films. My heartfelt condolences,” the director wrote.

Theepetti Ganesan is popular for his work in 2009 Tamil film Renigunta. He played the role of a character named ‘Dabba’ in the action flick. He has also worked on a number of other ventures such as Ajith kumar starrer Billa 2, 2010 film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru which starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, Malayalam movie Usthad Hotel starring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, 2012 Tamil drama flick Neerparavai and 2019 romantic drama Kanne Kalaimaane.

Director Seenu Ramasamy has collaborated with the actor for two projects, Kanne Kalaimaane and Thenmerku Paruvakaatru.

Despite working on a number of movies, Theepetti Ganesan revealed in an interview which was released last April that he had been facing financial hurdles and was unable to work in films due to the COVID-19 lockdown. He had also mentioned that a number of celebrities from the film fraternity helped him when he faced financial distress.

He was last seen in Tamil movie Kanne Kalaimaane, which hit the screens in 2019.