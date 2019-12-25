Bikes parked inside CPI office compound in Bengaluru set on fire

CAA

The CPI has alleged the attack was a retaliation to the CPI’s proactive stance against the NRC-CAA.

Six bikes which were parked inside the CPI Karnataka State Committee Office in Bengaluru were set on fire. The incident of arson was carried out some time around 1 am on Wednesday morning.

There have been no arrests made in the case, Seshadripuram Assistant Commissioner of Police Niranjanraj Urs confirmed. Police said they are yet to zero in on any suspect.

According to CPI members, the bikes were set on fire by BJP activists as an act of retaliation to the stand taken against CAA. Moreover, on Tuesday the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was attacked in Kannur by DYFI activists. Vyalikaval Police have registered an FIR against unnamed persons.

Speaking to TNM, Satyanand, Assistant Secretary, Bengaluru, a CPI member said, “The bikes were parked inside the party office compound where some party full timers stay. One of the members were awakened by the heat of the fire and he alerted the police. He along with others doused the fire. They had also set part of the vehicle shed on fire with the petrol they brought.”

He added, “This attack we feel is a retaliation of the CPI’s role in spearheading the protests against the CAA-NRC in the whole state. Even our state secretary was attacked in Kalaburagi. This attack is not new, the right-wing reactionary forces had burnt down our office in Bantwal for our progressive stance on the Sabarimala issue.”

The CPI members also held a protest on Wednesday afternoon protesting over the incident. The demonstration was held at Malleshwaram circle where CPI cadres spoke against the act as an attack on democratic rights and the right to dissent.