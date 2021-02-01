Biju Menon to join Suresh Gopi’s ‘Ottakomban’

The two actors will be working together for a film after 11 years.

Flix Mollywood

The makers of the Malayalam film Ottakomban have announced that Biju Menon will be joining the project. In an announcement from the production team, it has been stated: “All time favourite Biju Menon on board.”

What makes this special is that Suresh Gopi and Bjiu Menon are sharing screen space after 11 years. They have worked together in several films in the past and the last of these was Raama Raavanan released in 2010.

Confirming his berth in the film, Biju Menon wrote on his social media page, “Excited to join Ottakkomban family and looking forward to work with Sureshettan again.”

Welcoming his co-actor onboard, Suresh Gopi wrote, “Welcome on-board dear Biju Menon! So glad to have you as part of Ottakkomban.”

Directed by Mathews Thomas, the film is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam under the banner Mulakuppadam Films. The technical crew of this action entertainer includes Harshavardhan Rameshwar for music, Shaji Kumar for cinematography and Noufal Abdullah for editing. Reports are that Joju George and Mukesh will also play important roles in Ottakomban. The film is scripted by Shibin Thomas.

The first look motion poster of Ottakomban was shared on social media by its lead actor some weeks ago creating curiosity among the film buffs. It is Suresh Gopi’s 250th film. Sharing the first look, Suresh Gopi wrote earlier in his Instagram handle, “#Ottakomban! Attack to defend. Trumpeting soon!”

Producer Tommichan Mulakupadam wrote on his social media page: “On this occasion when theaters are open and the Industry gets its breath back, I am happy to announce that my new project 'Ottakkomban' starring superstar Suresh Gopi is all set to begin. By God's grace, the film will start rolling soon.”

The film’s progress was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March last year and it suffered another setback when a plagiarism case was filed by scriptwriter Jinu Abraham alleging that the Prithviraj starrer Kaduva is also based on the main character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan. The court then ordered the makers of Ottakomban to refrain from using it.

