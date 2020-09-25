'Bigg Boss' Tamil season four to premier soon, Vijay TV reveals date

While announcing the launch date, the channel also released a new teaser featuring the show’s host Kamal Haasan.

Flix Entertainment

Bigg Boss Tamil season four, hosted by Kamal Haasan, will soon premiere on Vijay TV, revealed the channel. The fourth season is slated for a launch on October 4 at 6 pm. While announcing the launch date, the channel also released a new teaser featuring the show’s host Kamal Haasan.

The show’s producers have stepped up the promotions with new promos. Earlier, on August 27, the channel had released the first promo of show featuring Kamal Haasan. Promo showed actor in a salt and pepper look which perfectly complimented his linen suit. In the promo the star stressed on the importance of social distancing, online classes, importance of wearing masks. The punchline this time was, "If it's a wrong I'll question it. If it's good then I'll pat on the back."

All the arrangements are on in full swing at the Bigg Boss Tamil studios in Chembarambakkam, on the outskirts of Chennai for the season four. The guessing games about the probable contestants had begun long ago.

Like the first three seasons, the fourth season too will have 16 contestants which will include one non-celebrity. There is huge speculation on the contestants' list to include names like popular VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya.

Actor Nassar’s son and Kadaram Kondan hero Abi Hassan who was rumoured to be a part of the show has denied the same. Recent reports suggest that all 16 contestants are currently under quarantine to ensure they have not contracted novel coronavirus. Reports are that the contestants are constantly under medical supervision to rule out COVID 19.

Kamal Haasan is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in Indian cinema. Kamal made his entry into the TV space in 2017 by becoming the host of Bigg Boss Tamil. The multifaceted actor has hosted all the seasons so far. The Dasavatharam star feels that it’s one of his biggest successes. Talking to DNA during the first season he said, “I am very happy to be hosting Bigg Boss. It is one of my biggest successes in recent times. And no, the protests have not taken away from the excitement of it at all.”

On the career front, Kamal is soon expected to recommence work on Indian 2. Directed by Shankar which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the film also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

Watch latest promos here:

(Content provided by Digital Native)