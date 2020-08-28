'Bigg Boss' Tamil Season 4 shoot to resume, Kamal Haasan says ‘back to work’

"I have come back, similarly you should start work and ensure that people who depend on us have a livelihood," said Kamal Haasan, the show host.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan has announced via social media that work will soon begin on the fourth season of the reality television show, Bigg Boss. In a promotional video put out by Vijay television's twitter account, the actor acknowledged the problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but stated that it is time to create a new normal to help residents of the state earn their livelihoods again.

In a one and a half minute video, the actor says, "Are you well? This is a question we ask each other casually. A disease that has spread across the world and has no cure, has proven that the world is a small village. When there is a fire in Amazon, our heart strength reduces. If you and I don't go to work, people who depend on us - auto rickshaw drivers, bus operators, hotel staff, fishermen and several others have lost their livelihood in the last five months as a chain reaction."

He then said that work can resume if necessary precautions are taken.

"Be careful but that doesn't mean we stay at home without work. WHO (World Health Organisation) has told us to be careful. I have come back, similarly, you should start work and ensure that people who depend on us have a livelihood. We will come forward for a new beginning, new normal and new life. We will start this? Shall we start our work now?" he asks.

If not for the pandemic, season 4 of Bigg Boss would have started in July but according to Indian Express. It is now scheduled for October.

Bigg Boss Telugu, which is hosted by actor Nagarjuna, also announced its fourth season recently and 16 contestants selected for the show have been quarantined ahead of their entry into the sets. These contestants would have to then spend the next 100 days in the 'house' followed by cameras, as they are voted off from the show by viewers and contestants.

The winner of season three was Mugen Rao, a performer from Malaysia while Sandy, a dance choreographer, was the first runner up.