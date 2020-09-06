â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ fame Arav weds actor Raahei in private ceremony

The ceremony, which took place on Sunday morning, was attended by many from the entertainment industry, including Aravâ€™s â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ housemates.

Flix Wedding

Actor Arav of Bigg Boss Tamil fame married actor Raahei, who will be making her debut in Gautham Menonâ€™s film, at a private ceremony in Chennai on Sunday. The ceremony, which took place at 11.30 am on Sunday, was attended by family and friends from the industry, including Aravâ€™s Bigg Boss housemates. The wedding took place following COVID-19 prevention protocols. Photographs from the event show the couple dressed in traditional attire. While Raahei wore a blush coloured lehenga for the day event, Arav wore an ivory coloured sherwani. Raahei and Arav switched to a maroon lehenga and black sherwani respectively for the reception.

Aravâ€™s Bigg Boss housemates from Season 1 â€“ Snehan, Harish Kalyan, Ganesh Venkatram, Bindhu Madhavi, Suja Varunee, Vaiyapuri, Kaajal Pasupathi, Gayathri Raghuram, Sakthi Vasudevan and Harathi Ganesh â€“ were among those who attended the event.

Notably absent were Oviya, Raiza Wilson, Maria Juliana, Namitha, Bharani, Ganja Karuppu and Anuya Bhagvath.

The others who attended the wedding include directors KS Ravikumar, Charan, Sujaâ€™s husband and actor Siva, Harathiâ€™s husband actor Ganesh, Kalyan Master, DOP Sathish, Poove Unakaga Sangeetha, producer Deva, music director Simon K King, director Pradeep Krishnamurthy and others.

While Raahei awaits the release of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha directed by Gautham Menon and co-starring Varun of Puppy fame, Arav has the long-delayed Raja Bheema directed by Naresh Sampath co-starring Aashima Narwal and Yogi Babu with Oviya and Yaashikaa Aannand making cameo appearances.

Around late August, rumours surfaced that Arav was going to marry Raahei but the couple made no announcements regarding the same. While Arav gained fame during his time on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 1 in 2017, his relationship with co-participant Oviya was a topic of great interest. The two, however, have maintained in interviews that they were just friends.