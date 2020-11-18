'Big fan' Varun Chakravarthy meets actor Vijay, shares photo with him

Earlier in October, a photo of Varun’s tattoo on his left arm, believed to be that of actor Vijay, had gone viral.

Flix Entertainment

In October, a photograph of Chennai-based cricketer Varun Chakravarthy, sporting a mysterious tattoo on his left arm, had gone viral. Many speculated that this tattoo could be of actor Vijay, a popular star in south Indian cinema. Now it seems the mystery has been solved, with the cricketer sharing a photograph of when he met Vijay in person, showing that he is a ‘Thalapathy’ fan indeed.

The left spin bowler shared a photo in which he’s seen posing with Vijay and wrote, “Ulla vandha powera-di, anna yaaru? Thalapthy,” referring to a line from Vijay’s latest movie song. Their pose on the photograph resembles the fist bump seen in one of Master's posters featuring Vijay and co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

Varun Chakravarthy became a popular name when he became a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL), playing for teams like Kings XI Punjab in 2019 and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020. His achievements in IPL helped the player win a seat in the country’s International Twenty20 series against Australia. Unfortunately, Varun suffered an injury in his leg and had to withdraw from the series.

Actor Vijay is currently awaiting the release of Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

The teaser of the movie was released for Deepavali, adding to the festive cheer among his fans. Andrea, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan are also part of this multi-star cast film. Less than two days after its release, the teaser crossed 23 million views and two million likes, breaking several previous records on YouTube. Master teaser took just 1 hour 18 minutes to reach 9.3 million views.

Master, which was due to be released in April, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Much to the relief of Vijay’s fans, producer Xavier Britto announced that the makers are firm in not releasing the movie on streaming platforms. Vijay is also currently working on his next project Thalapathy 65 produced by Sun Pictures.