Bharathiraja, KS Chitra, Mano and others pray for SPB's health

The members of the Tamil film industry shared their experiences of working with SPB and prayed for his recovery.

It was an emotional gathering for the members of the Tamil film fraternity via video call on Thursday, as they prayed together for the health of playback SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB), who is currently in a critical state, battling COVID-19. Actors, music directors and other singers reminisced about SPB's achievements in the world of music and their experiences of working with him.

Present in the Zoom call were director Bharathiraja, music director Gangai Amaran, actors Sathyaraj and Prabhu, singers Mano and KS Chithra, producer Kalipuli Thanu and several other celebrities. Many of the participants broke down, their voices cracking with emotion, as they expressed their affection for SPB. This meet came soon after they had conducted individual prayers for the singer's health at 6 pm on the same day.

"He will wake up through the power of our prayers. He will be with us again, sing and make us happy. I believe in the five elements. We will pray with our full hearts and bring him back. I am not able to talk," said an emotional Bharathiraja welcoming the other participants on the video call. "We are doing this for a fellow artist. We will fight for each other and we will ensure he wakes up. I have the belief that he will come back," he added, his voice cracking.

Actor Sathyaraj too gave an emotional statement, explaining SPB's role in his career growth.

"For Balu sir, we will definitely come," said veteran actor Sathyaraj. "If people were ready to watch me sing a duet after acting in 75 films as a villain, it is because of SPB's voice. How else would they have seen me as a hero. I had to come for that voice," he explained, bringing his hands together in prayer.

Actor Prabhu meanwhile recalled the bond between his father Sivaji Ganesan and the singer.

"It is our duty. If I am sitting here, SPB is a big reason. My father had so much love and affection for him. He would say he is not Tamil Nadu's treasure but a world wonder. I pray that he recovers. If so many people are here, it is because of our affection for him. Even a week before going to the hospital SPB made a video on my father. More than his voice, it is because he is a good man that we are here," said actor Prabhu.

Yesteryear actor Saroja Devi meanwhile said that it was difficult to see such a great singer silently lying on a hospital bed.

"God should ensure he comes back recovered. He should talk again and sing again. Whenever I meet him at a function, I will ask if he is drinking honey because his voice is so sweet. He in turn will say, you are so beautiful, what do I say for that? If such a Balu is lying down silent today, it is not acceptable. I pray to god that he comes back," said Saroja Devi.

Director Ameen who was also part of the call pointed out that SPB's ill-health had made even atheists in the group make a silent prayer.

"His voice is not that of an individual, it is that of a nation. Everybody in the country would have tried singing like him. This is an undeniable truth. Today, the owner of such a voice is bedridden. Sathyaraj who doesn't believe in god and Bharathiraja who doesn't talk much about god are now praying. Definitely, these prayers will be accepted. SPB will come back and sing," he said.

Veteran actor Sivakumar meanwhile explained how he was stunned by the legendary singer's voice decades ago and still continues to remain a fan.

"If someone has sung 48,000 songs in his lifetime, his breath has to be music. He has six National Awards and has gotten so many international awards. In a single day he has sung 19 songs in Tamil," said Sivakumar. "When I heard the song 'Uchi Vaguntheduthu Pichi Poo' (from the movie Rosapoo Ravikaikari) I got goosebumps. We decided to shoot this last. After 45 days of shooting, I was burnt and my lips were chapped. I still shot it early in the morning," he recalled.

Singer SK Chitra who is close to the singer and has sung several numbers with him expressed her affection for him.

"I am sure he will come back considering the prayers and positivity surrounding him," she said before singing a prayer for his good health.