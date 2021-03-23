‘Bharathi Kannamma’ actor Venkatesh passes away at 55

Venkatesh was popular for his roles in television serials such as ‘Bharathi Kannamma’, ‘Eeramana Rojave’ and ‘Saravanan Meenakshi’.

Flix Obituary

Popular television actor Venkatesh, who was well-known for his role in Vijay TV’s show Bharathi Kannamma, passed away on March 22 due to cardiac arrest. He was 55 and is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Venkatesh is also popular for his roles in Vijay TV’s series such as Eeramana Rojave and Saravan an Meenakshi.

Sharing a photo of the actor, Vijay Television conveyed their condolences to the actor on Instagram.

Venkatesh’s demise has shocked his co-stars and others in the television fraternity. Many of them took to social media to convey their condolences to the actor’s family and paid their tribute to the late actor.

Actor Saai Gayathri, Venkatesh’s co- star, conveyed her condolences. “Can’t digest dis.!! An active person with a grt smile in the sets.we miss u sir.. y did u left us so soon. One last time calling u NATTARASAN MAMA we miss u May ur lovely soul REST IN PEACE My deepest condolences to His family and friends ,” the post read.

Other co-stars such as Remya Joseph, Kumara Moorthi and Manikandan also penned heartfelt messages for the late actor and extended support to his family.

Sharing a photo along with Venkatesh, Remya Joseph wrote, “He was a Responsible Father..... Love you sir....I wil really miss u ......RIP...Speechless moments of life.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn that my dear brother Venkatesh has just passed away,” actor Kumara Moorti’s post read.

According to India Today’s report, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest at around 2:30 pm on March 22. The final rites will take place on March 23 around 3 pm. The actor was last seen essaying the role of Kannamma’s father in the Tamil serial, Bharathi Kannamma.