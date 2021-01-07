Beware of fake 'CoWIN' apps, Union govt warns

"Some apps named 'CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to the upcoming official government platform are on app-stores," the Health Ministry said.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday cautioned people asking not to download or register on several fraudulent applications named 'CoWIN' which are available on app-stores.

"Some apps named 'CoWIN' apparently created by unscrupulous elements to sound similar to the upcoming official platform of the government are on app-stores," the Health Ministry alerted.

The Ministry added, "Do not download or share personal information on these. The MoHFW official platform will be adequately publicised on its launch."

Short for 'COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network' application, the CoWIN app will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive which is soon to be rolled out in the country.

The application will not only help the government coordinate the massive inoculation process, but also come to the aid of health authorities to monitor coronavirus vaccines in real-time.

It is slated to be launched for the public soon. Beneficiaries would be able to register themselves after uploading identification documents like Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN and bank passbook, among others.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that COVID-19 vaccine is likely to arrive in Delhi by early next week. Robust preparations are underway to stock it in the required thermal environment and ensure effective roll-out of the inoculation exercise.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

It paves the way for the roll out of at least two vaccines in the country in the coming days.

The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network or CoWIN app and its ecosystem will be used to manage and scale up the massive vaccination drive that is expected to begin soon across the country.

Everything will be fed to the database in real-time. Also, the person after being vaccinated will be kept under observation for any AEFI (adverse effect following immunisation).

Officials also added that the process to monitor a person after vaccination is not new but a regular medical protocol.

(With agency inputs)

Read: India ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from January 13: Union government