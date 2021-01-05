India ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine from January 13: Union government

Serum Institute’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ were both granted emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India on January 3.

The Union government on Tuesday said that based on the feedback from from the COVID-19 vaccine dry-run carried out across the country on January 2, it is ready to introduce the COVID-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorisation to the vaccines. This means that the Health Ministry may be poised to roll out the vaccine by January 13, as Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin were both granted emergency use authorisation by the Drugs Controller General of India on January 3.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, said, “Within 10 days of emergency use authorisation, we are prepared to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin of the city-based Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. After two days of exchange of barbs over efficacy, the two companies issued a joint statement assuring the smooth rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The more important task in front of them is saving the lives and livelihoods of populations in India and the world. Vaccines are a global public health good and they have the power to save lives and accelerate the return to economic normalcy at the earliest,” the joint statement read.

Meanwhile, NITI Aayog member VK Paul had said India has enough stockpile of the COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of priority groups, including healthcare workers and frontline workers, in the first phase.

Paul, who is also the Chairman of National Expert Group On Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) further adding that the government is hoping that by July, all 30 crore prioritised people are vaccinated at least.

"Our first phase (of vaccination) comprises priority groups with a high risk of mortality and our healthcare and frontline workers. For them, we believe, we have enough (COVID-19 vaccine) stockpile," he said.

Paul noted that "three to four months from now, there will be other vaccines and the stockpile will be even bigger.”