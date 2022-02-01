Best betting sites in India

You can evaluate each online betting site based on this and if you'd like to visit the betting site, simply click on the platform's name to be directed to the site.
1. Betway â€” Best Overall Sports Betting Site in India
Best for: Best overall, suitable for most Indian bettors
Current bonus: â‚¹500 Free Bet every week you spend â‚¹500 on multiples
Sportsbook provider: SBTech
App available: Yes. Both iOS and Android.
Payout time: 24 â€“ 48 hours.
Deposit with: UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GooglePay
Summary Review of Betway India
Betway is one of the most trusted betting sites in India.
Apart from providing Indian punters with the option to play online casino games, Betway is renowned for online sports betting, including horse racing.
The Indian market loves cricket betting in particular, and Betway understands their need, so they offer some of the best markets for online betting. Here you can place bets on IPL for example.
It's possibly the best sports betting website since it provides in-play betting where you can predict certain aspects of a cricket match as it happens.
Betway was founded in 2006 and have been around for a long time which gives them credibility when it comes to player safety and trustworthiness.
2. 10Cric â€” Best Cricket Betting Site
Best for: Bettors who enjoy cricket betting and other sports.
Current bonus: 150% up to INR 30,000 and an additional 10% bonus when you deposit more than INR 10,000
Sportsbook provider: In-house team
App available: Yes, both Android and iOS
Payout time: Instant to 48 hours depending on the method
Deposit with: UPI, Indian NetBanking, VISA Cards, AstroPay, Cryptocurrency
Summary Review of 10Cric India
10Cric was developed with the Indian market in mind. It has garnered a reputation for being one of India's best cricket betting sites.
When visiting the online betting site, you immediately recognize 10Cric's dedication to sports betting, particularly cricket betting, since it features at the top of the page.
Players can bet on international cricket and domestic competitions, including the IPL. 10Cric offers live betting exactly like Betway, allowing punters to place wagers on matches as they happen.
Furthermore, apart from being one of the best cricket betting sites, there's a wide selection of sports available for bettors, including rugby and football, alongside traditional games for online betting in India.
3. LeoVegas â€” Best Sports Betting App
Best for: Players wanting to bet using an App
Current bonus: Earn INR 1,500 Free Bets on any live event after betting at least INR 1,500 on odds of 1.80 or higher on any event
Sportsbook provider: Kambi
App available: Yes, both Android and iOS
Payout time: Up to 5 working days
Deposit with: UPI, Google Pay, Bank Transfer, VISA Card, MasterCard, AstroPay Card, Skrill, Neteller, MuchBetter, ecoPayz
Summary Review of LeoVegas India
Players looking for a reliable and safe space for online betting in India and wagering on their favourite sports will find it all on LeoVegas.
The betting site has been operating since 2011 and has tailored itself towards meeting the expectations of the Indian market for online betting.
Since it's referred to as the king of mobile betting in India, there is no question that LeoVegas is one of the best Indian betting sites available. The betting site is clean and free from clutter, making online betting a breeze.
While the betting site wasn't initially a sportsbet platform, they now include a wide range of options for sports enthusiasts.
You can use PureWin as your number one football betting site or for cricket betting on the sporting front since it's easy to transact for local players.
One of the most crucial points that punters look at when reviewing betting sites are the available payment methods for online betting.
Indian players prefer PayTM to deposit and withdraw funds from betting sites.
PureWin excels at providing players with this option, and the process is hassle-free which is why it ranks as the best betting site in this regard.
PureWin's proves its commitment to the Indian market; the betting site should be available in Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, and Kannada, which they are.
Additionally, the online betting site recently added a sportsbook making it one of the best betting sites in India.
5. Sportsbet.io â€” Best Crypto Betting Site
Best for: Players who want to transact using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for online betting
Current bonus: No welcome bonus but various seasonal promotions on offer
Sportsbook provider: Unknown
App available: Yes, Android and iOS
Payout time: Instant (only via cryptocurrency)
Deposit with: Neteller, EcoPayz, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard, Cryptocurrency
Summary Review of Sportsbet.io India
Sportsbet.io is primarily one of the top sites for sports betting, including a wide range of popular sporting codes and classic online betting games.
This online sports betting site unashamedly claims to be the best in terms of offering cryptocurrency as a payment method.
Sportsbet.io supports transactions with the following cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), Tron (TRX), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE) and AllSports (SOC).
The online betting site doesn't charge fees for deposits or withdrawals via cryptocurrency, which significantly benefits local players.
Position: 6 â€“ 10 Bookmakers in India
6. Comeon.com â€” Best For Live Betting
7.Dafabet.com â€” Best For Betting Bonuses
8. Betmaster.io â€” Best For Bitcoin Betting
9. Parimatch.in â€” Completely Translated to Hindi
10. Melbet.com â€” Easiest To Register on (One click registration)
Online Betting Guide For Indians
Online betting sites in India can provide excellent entertainment, but it could turn adverse very quickly if you're unsure about what you're doing.
For this reason, we've created a guide that you can follow to understand everything about online betting in India and online bookmakers.
Safest and best
We'll take you through which betting sites are the safest and best for players in India.
If you're unsure about where you stand in terms of legally using betting sites in India, we'll take you through the relevant laws and unpack what you're allowed to do in terms of online betting.
For beginners
For beginners, our guide will assist you in finding an appropriate Indian betting site to suit your preferences, and we'll walk you through the process of signing up for an account to place your first bet on legal betting sites eventually.
Terms and bet types explained
Players who have heard about football betting or general Internet sports betting but are unfamiliar with the online betting terms used in India can benefit from our definition of specific bet types.
These will assist you in getting the most out of your experience at an online betting site.
Betting Bonuses
Finally, we'll provide you with information about the best online betting sites and the welcome bonus that each of them may offer in terms of bet credits.
You can use this information to decide which online betting site is suitable for you. If you or someone close to you has a problem with online gambling, we'll let you know what you can do to help.
FAQ â€“ All Your Questions About Betting Sites in India Answered
Q: Which one is the best online betting website in India?
A: It can be challenging to identify the best with many online betting sites to select within the country. However, after reviewing available online betting sites, BetWay seems to be the best for live betting and regular betting, including horse racing.
Q: Can I bet legally from India?
A: Yes, currently, online sports betting is legal throughout most states in India. Only Sikkim and Nagaland prohibit online betting for Indian players. If you don't live in either of these states, you're allowed to start betting online on a betting site.
Q: Which is the safest betting site in India?
A: Several popular online betting sites accept Indian players and are safe to use, especially betting apps. It's wise to evaluate each betting site or read the reviews from our betting experts. The information should direct you to reliable betting sites India. Probably the safest around today is Betway or 10Cric.
Q: Who are the betting sites in India which accept PayTM?
A: PayTM is one of India's preferred payment methods for players who enjoy online betting. As such, there's a host of online betting sites that have betting apps that support PayTM transactions. These are Betway, 10Cric, PureWin, Parimatch, 1XBet, to mention a few.
Q: What betting sites give free bets without deposit?
A: 10Cric and Betway offer bet credits without depositing real money, which you can use as cricket free bets.
Q: Do I need to pay tax on my betting wins?
A: According to Section 115B of the Income Tax Act, any winnings from card games or other similar games is taxable at 30%.
The legality of Betting Sites India
Gambling in India is considered a grey area, but ultimately, the Public Gambling Act of 1867 governs it.
This Act prohibits most forms of gambling, including cricket betting, but horse race betting remains legal throughout the country since it requires a certain degree of skill.
Not addressed in the Act
However, because the Act was in place a long time before the Internet existed, online betting in India isn't addressed in the Act.
Currently, there are legal betting sites operating outside of India but catering specifically for players within the country.
This means that you legally can register
Due to the Act not covering online betting sites India, Indian players can confidently register for a betting account and enjoy some of the best betting odds for their favourite sports.
Additionally, the illegal Indian bookmaking scene led to dire consequences for those who were physically betting in India.
Follow These 5 Steps to Place a Bet
If you're ready to involve yourself in live betting online and sports betting, you need to follow these steps.
Pick a Site
The first step is finding betting sites or just one that suits your needs as a player.
Maybe you prefer football betting, trotting betting, or cricket betting. These preferences will dictate which betting site is ideal for you.
Sign Up
After identifying a suitable best betting site for you, simply sign up for an account.
There's always a register or sign up button on the top right or left side of the screen, whether you're on a computer or the betting app.
Look at what welcome bonus the betting site offers and ensure that you capitalize on it.
The process is relatively simple, but you require a valid email address, mobile number, and national ID number to finalize registration.
Bear in mind that most betting sites will perform the necessary checks to ensure that you are the person you claim to be with your information.
Deposit
To start playing for real money, you need to deposit money into your betting account.
Once the funds reflect in your playing account, you can start betting in India.
Look at the various betting markets and the betting exchange before placing your wagers.
Furthermore, most platforms offer a deposit bonus so that you receive a reward for your deposits.
Locate the Sportsbook
Several online betting sites won't offer sportsbooks, so it's wise to read reviews about the betting sites in India before you sign up.
After logging in, click on the sportsbook section to discover the betting odds for your favourite sporting codes.
Don't forget to identify what type of deposit bonus is on offer. Usually, the deposit bonus offers a 100% match of your initial deposit, but this differs with each platform.
Place a Bet
When you're ready and happy with the betting odds, you can start betting online.
There are various types of bets that you should know about if you want to maximize your time and money on the best betting sites.
Start online betting by selecting your sport and fixture and adding the relevant teams to your bet slip.
Bonus & Promotions at Betting Sites
Since different betting sites exist in India, each platform must offer players some form of reward for signing up for a betting account. The same goes for betting online platforms.
While most of the best online betting sites feature casino games alongside a sportsbook, they tend to offer a welcome bonus specifically for online sports bets.
In most cases, these take the form of a deposit bonus.
Welcome Bonus
When you sign up for an account on any betting site, you will benefit from a welcome bonus which may come in the form of free bets.
Deposit Bonus
A deposit bonus is a type of welcome bonus that is highly popular.
It requires you to make a deposit where the betting site matches your deposit up to a specific value which differs between platforms.
No Deposit Bonus
There are old and new betting sites that offer new players the opportunity to test their betting site without depositing any money of their own.
You can quickly sign up for the account and enjoy a welcome bonus with free bets. It lets you get a feel for sports betting on a top betting site.
Different Types of Betting
If you're a newcomer to the world of sports betting, you need to understand the various types of bets that you can use.
This list below should provide you with enough information to make good use of the kinds of bets available on many Indian betting sites.
Live Betting
Live betting is thrilling, and sometimes this is where you can get incredible high betting odds.
It entails placing wagers electronically on a sporting fixture already in progress.
If a team or individual is losing, you may obtain more favourable odds for a win which can mean more money should the result turn around.
Parlay Betting
Parlays usually comprise multiple legs where you select the winner in each fixture.
Exchange
A betting exchange involves bettors that play against each other, and the operator matches buyers and sellers on both sides of the bet.
You must pay a commission fee, and it operates similar to the stock exchange.
Fixed Odds
Fixed odds means the odds and the potential payout is agreed upon by the bettor and the operator from the onset.
On What Can I Bet?
Some betting sites offer players the opportunity to place wagers on non-sporting events such as presidential races.
However, most Indian betting sites focus primarily on sports, such as kabaddi betting sites and horse race betting.
Most Common Sports to Bet On
The Indian market is convinced about the sport they love to wager on, some of the most popular sports to place a bet on are listed below.
Online Cricket
The most popular sport in India. You will be able to place bets on IPL (The Indian Premier League) and other cricket matches.
Football
Football betting is very common as well, it is usually a bit more popular to bet on the International leagues like the English Premier League or Champions League.
Tennis
Tennis is another common sport to bet on, same goes here, it is slightly more popular to bet on International tournaments and players than on local matches.
Horse Racing
India has a lot of good local races to bet on, a few of them biggest are: Indian 1000 Guineas, Indian Oaks, Indian Derby, Indian St Leger and Calcutta Derby.
Kabaddi
Kabaddi betting is of course very popular as well, being one of the most popular sports in India that does not come as a surprise.
You will be able to place bets on matches and on leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).
Badminton
Placed on position 6 is badminton, which for long has been a popular sport in India.
Esports
A newcomer is betting on Esports. Here you will be able to bet on: PUBG, CSGO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Fortnite.
Basketball
It is most popular to place bets on the US NBA. The local Indian matches are not seeing as much traction.
Golf
All the worldwide tournaments are popular to bet on for Indians: The Masters Tournament, The US Open, The PGA Championship and The Ryder Cup
Darts
The least popular sport to bet on is darts.
Sports Betting Apps
Not everyone can sit at their computer to enjoy most online betting sites, which is why being mobile is crucial.
Most betting sites also provide a seamless smartphone experience through their betting apps.
100% mobile adaptable
Since the app is entirely mobile adaptable, you won't lose any of the experience on the app.
The interface is smooth, and navigating the betting apps is pretty simple.
Download from Google Play and App store
You'd need to visit the Google PlayStore for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users to download the apps.
Alternatively, the most popular betting sites offer players the opportunity to download the .apk file directly from their site, which will start the download onto your device.
Pros: save data on your phone plan by using the app
Bear in mind that betting apps won't consume as much data as the in-browser betting site.
It's more convenient because you won't have to log in whenever you decide to place a bet.
Finally, some betting sites offer specific bonuses to users of their apps.
Basics to Odds When Betting
Betting odds are essential when using online betting sites.
Ultimately, they determine exactly how much you stand to win if your bet is successful.
If a team or player has a higher chance of winning, their odds are much lower than their opponents.
These odds mean you won't win much money if you place a solitary bet online on a favourite.
Betting on an underdog
Conversely, if you were to bet online on an underdog, you'd have high odds, giving you the chance to win more money but at greater risk of losing the bet.
Example of odds
If you were on one of the IPL betting sites and wanted to predict the overall winner: the odds for Mumbai Indians to win the next tournament might be 2.00 or 2/1.
Both of these numbers mean the same thing.
If you had to place a bet of INR 1,000 for the Mumbai Indians to win, you'd receive INR 2,000 if your wager was successful.
Payment Options
Depositing and withdrawing money from your betting account is crucial.
Indian players prefer all the betting sites that promote local payment methods. These include PayTM, UPI, Bank Transfer, PhonePe, Skrill, and Crypto.
It's easier since there aren't any conversion fees, and you can transact directly with the Indian Rupee.
Furthermore, methods such as PayTM offer quicker withdrawals which means you can enjoy your winnings sooner rather than later.
Gamble Responsibly
Gambling is ultimately a form of entertainment that people all around India enjoy every day.
However, it can easily take over your life if you don't gamble responsibly.
For this reason, it's crucial that you're self-aware and you understand the signs of a gambling addiction if it arises.
Bear in mind that all betting sites in India are for players over the age of 18.
Visit Hope Trust India If you Bet too much
There's always an opportunity to learn more about gambling addiction, and if you or someone you know requires help in this regard, you can find more information at https://hopetrustindia.com/blog/gambling-addiction/.
Additionally, you can obtain more information about responsible gambling on the Indian betting sites that you visit.
Disclaimer
Disclaimer: Playing and betting at a betting site involves some financial risk and may be addictive.
Please play responsibly and at your own risk.
Please check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal and available where you live.
Indian betting sites listed on our site may not be available in your region and state.
The views expressed in this article are the authorâ€™s own and do not necessarily reflect
The News Minute opinion. This article was created by bestbettingsitesindia.in and has been published as part of a partnership.