Best betting sites in India

A: According to Section 115B of the Income Tax Act, any winnings from card games or other similar games is taxable at 30%.

The legality of Betting Sites India

Gambling in India is considered a grey area, but ultimately, the Public Gambling Act of 1867 governs it.

This Act prohibits most forms of gambling, including cricket betting, but horse race betting remains legal throughout the country since it requires a certain degree of skill.

Not addressed in the Act

However, because the Act was in place a long time before the Internet existed, online betting in India isn't addressed in the Act.

Currently, there are legal betting sites operating outside of India but catering specifically for players within the country.

This means that you legally can register

Due to the Act not covering online betting sites India, Indian players can confidently register for a betting account and enjoy some of the best betting odds for their favourite sports.

Additionally, the illegal Indian bookmaking scene led to dire consequences for those who were physically betting in India.

Follow These 5 Steps to Place a Bet

If you're ready to involve yourself in live betting online and sports betting, you need to follow these steps.

Pick a Site

The first step is finding betting sites or just one that suits your needs as a player.

Maybe you prefer football betting, trotting betting, or cricket betting. These preferences will dictate which betting site is ideal for you.

Sign Up

After identifying a suitable best betting site for you, simply sign up for an account.

There's always a register or sign up button on the top right or left side of the screen, whether you're on a computer or the betting app.

Look at what welcome bonus the betting site offers and ensure that you capitalize on it.

The process is relatively simple, but you require a valid email address, mobile number, and national ID number to finalize registration.

Bear in mind that most betting sites will perform the necessary checks to ensure that you are the person you claim to be with your information.

Deposit

To start playing for real money, you need to deposit money into your betting account.

Once the funds reflect in your playing account, you can start betting in India.

Look at the various betting markets and the betting exchange before placing your wagers.

Furthermore, most platforms offer a deposit bonus so that you receive a reward for your deposits.

Locate the Sportsbook

Several online betting sites won't offer sportsbooks, so it's wise to read reviews about the betting sites in India before you sign up.

After logging in, click on the sportsbook section to discover the betting odds for your favourite sporting codes.

Don't forget to identify what type of deposit bonus is on offer. Usually, the deposit bonus offers a 100% match of your initial deposit, but this differs with each platform.

Place a Bet

When you're ready and happy with the betting odds, you can start betting online.

There are various types of bets that you should know about if you want to maximize your time and money on the best betting sites.

Start online betting by selecting your sport and fixture and adding the relevant teams to your bet slip.

Bonus & Promotions at Betting Sites

Since different betting sites exist in India, each platform must offer players some form of reward for signing up for a betting account. The same goes for betting online platforms.

While most of the best online betting sites feature casino games alongside a sportsbook, they tend to offer a welcome bonus specifically for online sports bets.

In most cases, these take the form of a deposit bonus.

Welcome Bonus

When you sign up for an account on any betting site, you will benefit from a welcome bonus which may come in the form of free bets.

Deposit Bonus

A deposit bonus is a type of welcome bonus that is highly popular.

It requires you to make a deposit where the betting site matches your deposit up to a specific value which differs between platforms.

No Deposit Bonus

There are old and new betting sites that offer new players the opportunity to test their betting site without depositing any money of their own.

You can quickly sign up for the account and enjoy a welcome bonus with free bets. It lets you get a feel for sports betting on a top betting site.

Different Types of Betting

If you're a newcomer to the world of sports betting, you need to understand the various types of bets that you can use.

This list below should provide you with enough information to make good use of the kinds of bets available on many Indian betting sites.

Live Betting

Live betting is thrilling, and sometimes this is where you can get incredible high betting odds.

It entails placing wagers electronically on a sporting fixture already in progress.

If a team or individual is losing, you may obtain more favourable odds for a win which can mean more money should the result turn around.

Parlay Betting

Parlays usually comprise multiple legs where you select the winner in each fixture.

Exchange

A betting exchange involves bettors that play against each other, and the operator matches buyers and sellers on both sides of the bet.

You must pay a commission fee, and it operates similar to the stock exchange.

Fixed Odds

Fixed odds means the odds and the potential payout is agreed upon by the bettor and the operator from the onset.

On What Can I Bet?

Some betting sites offer players the opportunity to place wagers on non-sporting events such as presidential races.

However, most Indian betting sites focus primarily on sports, such as kabaddi betting sites and horse race betting.

Most Common Sports to Bet On

The Indian market is convinced about the sport they love to wager on, some of the most popular sports to place a bet on are listed below.

Online Cricket

The most popular sport in India. You will be able to place bets on IPL (The Indian Premier League) and other cricket matches.

Football

Football betting is very common as well, it is usually a bit more popular to bet on the International leagues like the English Premier League or Champions League.

Tennis

Tennis is another common sport to bet on, same goes here, it is slightly more popular to bet on International tournaments and players than on local matches.

Horse Racing

India has a lot of good local races to bet on, a few of them biggest are: Indian 1000 Guineas, Indian Oaks, Indian Derby, Indian St Leger and Calcutta Derby.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi betting is of course very popular as well, being one of the most popular sports in India that does not come as a surprise.

You will be able to place bets on matches and on leagues like the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Badminton

Placed on position 6 is badminton, which for long has been a popular sport in India.

Esports

A newcomer is betting on Esports. Here you will be able to bet on: PUBG, CSGO, Dota 2, League of Legends and Fortnite.

Basketball

It is most popular to place bets on the US NBA. The local Indian matches are not seeing as much traction.

Golf

All the worldwide tournaments are popular to bet on for Indians: The Masters Tournament, The US Open, The PGA Championship and The Ryder Cup

Darts

The least popular sport to bet on is darts.

Sports Betting Apps

Not everyone can sit at their computer to enjoy most online betting sites, which is why being mobile is crucial.

Most betting sites also provide a seamless smartphone experience through their betting apps.

100% mobile adaptable

Since the app is entirely mobile adaptable, you won't lose any of the experience on the app.

The interface is smooth, and navigating the betting apps is pretty simple.

Download from Google Play and App store

You'd need to visit the Google PlayStore for Android users and the Apple App Store for iOS users to download the apps.

Alternatively, the most popular betting sites offer players the opportunity to download the .apk file directly from their site, which will start the download onto your device.

Pros: save data on your phone plan by using the app

Bear in mind that betting apps won't consume as much data as the in-browser betting site.

It's more convenient because you won't have to log in whenever you decide to place a bet.

Finally, some betting sites offer specific bonuses to users of their apps.

Basics to Odds When Betting

Betting odds are essential when using online betting sites.

Ultimately, they determine exactly how much you stand to win if your bet is successful.

If a team or player has a higher chance of winning, their odds are much lower than their opponents.

These odds mean you won't win much money if you place a solitary bet online on a favourite.

Betting on an underdog

Conversely, if you were to bet online on an underdog, you'd have high odds, giving you the chance to win more money but at greater risk of losing the bet.

Example of odds

If you were on one of the IPL betting sites and wanted to predict the overall winner: the odds for Mumbai Indians to win the next tournament might be 2.00 or 2/1.

Both of these numbers mean the same thing.

If you had to place a bet of INR 1,000 for the Mumbai Indians to win, you'd receive INR 2,000 if your wager was successful.

Payment Options

Depositing and withdrawing money from your betting account is crucial.

Indian players prefer all the betting sites that promote local payment methods. These include PayTM, UPI, Bank Transfer, PhonePe, Skrill, and Crypto.

It's easier since there aren't any conversion fees, and you can transact directly with the Indian Rupee.

Furthermore, methods such as PayTM offer quicker withdrawals which means you can enjoy your winnings sooner rather than later.

Gamble Responsibly

Gambling is ultimately a form of entertainment that people all around India enjoy every day.

However, it can easily take over your life if you don't gamble responsibly.

For this reason, it's crucial that you're self-aware and you understand the signs of a gambling addiction if it arises.

Bear in mind that all betting sites in India are for players over the age of 18.

Visit Hope Trust India If you Bet too much

There's always an opportunity to learn more about gambling addiction, and if you or someone you know requires help in this regard, you can find more information at https://hopetrustindia.com/blog/gambling-addiction/.

Additionally, you can obtain more information about responsible gambling on the Indian betting sites that you visit.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: Playing and betting at a betting site involves some financial risk and may be addictive.

Please play responsibly and at your own risk.

Please check your local laws to ensure online gambling is legal and available where you live.

Indian betting sites listed on our site may not be available in your region and state.

