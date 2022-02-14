Best Online Casino in India â€“ Top 10 Casino Sites Listed

If you love playing online casino games in India, you probably often wonder whether youâ€™ve seen the best sites available.

Weâ€™ve put together a comprehensive guide to help you see which online casino sites are in our top 10, why they are there, and how to play on them.

List of The Best Indian Online Casino Sites

If youâ€™re looking for a quick answer, weâ€™ve put together a list for you below of which online casinos are in our top 10 for Indians and what player type it suits best. You can find more detailed explanations of each of these recommended casinos below the list.

So, to get started here is our top 10 list of the best online casinos:

1. Pure Win â€“ Best Online Casino in India Overall

2. JungleRaja â€“ Best Teen Patti Casino

3. Casino Days â€“ Biggest Casino Games Selection +3,000 Games

4. Casumo â€“ Best UPI & PayTM Casino (Local Indian Payment methods)

5. LeoVegas â€“ Best Mobile Casino App

6. Royal Panda â€“ Highest Welcome Bonus in India

7. Genesis Casino â€“ Best VIP Casino

8. CasinoIn â€“ Best Crypto/Bitcoin Casino

9. Dafabet â€“ Best for Cricket Betting

10. Betshah â€“ Best Free Spins No Deposit Offer

1. Pure Win â€“ Best Online Casino in India Overall

Suits This Type of Gambler

Pure Win is an excellent option for those who love a wide variety of good options when they want to enjoy online casino gambling. They are also an excellent option for those looking for super localised casinos online since Pure Win offers their site translated to four Indian languages and English.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

Pure Win offers many different forms of online casino bonuses for all new players. You can get a 100% deposit bonus of up to â‚¹30,000 for your first deposit or enjoy a Live Casino Free Bet worth â‚¹1,000 when you deposit â‚¹1,000 or more in a single transaction into your online casino account.

Itâ€™s worth noting that these welcome bonuses are only for brand new players over 18. The welcome bonus is only valid on your first deposit, and you can only claim this bonus once per account. You can also only claim ONE of the two bonuses mentioned.

But, Pure Win doesnâ€™t stop there since they also give you a welcome bonus on your second and third deposit, which is 50% of your total amount deposited up to â‚¹30,000.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: Yes

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: Yes, for both iOS and Android

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they support UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, RuPay, ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, NetBanking, and HDFC Bank.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: Yes

Support team: Yes, they offer live chat support in many Indian languages.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

2. JungleRaja â€“ Best Teen Patti Casino

Suits This Type of Gambler

JungleRaja is the perfect option for those who love great online casino games such as Teen Patti.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

JungleRaja offers some of the best online casino bonuses to new players, which includes â‚¹500 for free when you make your account, 100% deposit bonus on your first deposit, 50% deposit bonus on your second deposit, and 25% deposit on your third deposit.

Take note that you MUST use the codes 100first, 50second, and 25third respectively when making your first, second, and third deposits to get the bonus. Donâ€™t forget to use the code otherwise, you cannot claim your bonus.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: No, but it has a mobile version for browser use.

Indian Payment methods: No local specific payment systems are supported, but you can use VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, and Neteller.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: No

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: No

Support team: They offer a useful 24/7 chat support feature, but only in English.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

3. Casino Days â€“ Biggest Casino Games Selection +3,000 Games

Suits This Type of Gambler

Casino Days is a fantastic option for those who want to explore a massive selection of games. They offer the biggest games selection of any online casino in India, covering everything from local favourites such as Teen Patti to popular live casino games.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

Casino Days offers a 100% welcome bonus to new players up to â‚¹100,000 with a minimum deposit of â‚¹500. Take note that you can only claim this bonus with the first deposit from a new account and you can only claim it once. You must also be over the age of 18 to be eligible to play this real money online casino.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: No

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they offer support for INB, UPI, PayTM, NetBanking, RuPay, and JioMoney.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes, they offer promotions for Indian favourites such as Teen Patti, Andar Bahar, and more.

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: No

Support team: They offer access to a support team 24/7, but not only in English.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

4. Casumo â€“ Best UPI & PayTM Casino (Local Indian Payment Methods)

Suits This Type of Gambler

Casumo is the obvious choice for those who love a variety of games but prefer to use UPI or PayTM as their payment system since Casumo nails local payment options. Depositing and withdrawing money with Casumo is also 100% free, which means you donâ€™t pay to get your winnings out.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

Casumo offers a generous welcome bonus for new players with a 150% bonus up to â‚¹15,000 on their first deposit. New users can also get â‚¹101 daily for seven days for some added luck from the Casumo team.

You must deposit at least â‚¹1,000 for the 150% bonus and at least â‚¹1,500 for the â‚¹101 daily bonus. You can only claim this bonus once when you agree to it with a new accountâ€™s first deposit. You must also be 18 or older to be eligible for playing casino games online.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: Yes, but only on Android.

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they support UPI, PayTM, and PhonePe.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: Yes.

Support team: You have access to a 24/7 support team through their live chat on their website, but it does not support local Indian languages.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

5. LeoVegas â€“ Best Mobile Casino App

Suits This Type of Gambler

LeoVegas is the clear winner for those who love to gamble on the go. They offer the best mobile casino app of all the online casinos on our list, which means you can enjoy your favourite games wherever you are, at any time.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

LeoVegas offers a decent welcome bonus to new players with up to â‚¹80,000. To claim your welcome bonus, you must be over 18 and have a brand-new account. Upon your first deposit, you will be eligible to claim your online casino welcome bonus if it meets the minimum deposit requirement. You must deposit your money within 14 days of making your account and meet your wagering requirements within 30 days of making your account.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: Yes, but only for Android devices.

Indian Payment methods: No

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: Yes

Support team: You have access to a 24/7 live chat support team that can assist with any of your problems. They only speak English, however, so they cannot assist you in any Indian language.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

6. Royal Panda â€“ Highest Welcome Bonus in India

Suits This Type of Gambler

Royal Panda is the go-to option for new players who want to hit the ground running with a massive welcome bonus. They also have a great range of games that will keep anyone busy for a long time.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

Royal Pandaâ€™s welcome bonus is an extraordinary 100% bonus up to â‚¹100,000. This offer is available to new players only. You must be over the age of 18 to be eligible, and you must choose to opt-in from your â€˜My Offersâ€™ page on your account.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No.

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes.

App: No, but their website is compatible with mobile devices.

Indian Payment methods: No, they only offer international payment systems such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, AstroPay, Google Pay, and so on.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes, their promotions include payments in Rupees.

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: Yes

Support team: You can expect chat-based automated support, but you can also contact the team should that option not suffice.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

7. Genesis Casino â€“ Best VIP Casino

Suits This Type of Gambler

Genesis Casino offers a true VIP experience to their loyal customers, making them the best option for those who prefer to do all their online casino gambling with a single site. You get to play online casino games while enjoying an extensive range of benefits only available to VIP players, such as exclusive events, monthly prize draws, holiday packages, personal withdrawal services, and much more.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

At Genesis Casino, you get a range of welcome bonuses. You can get up to â‚¹30,000 and 20 free spins with a new account. You can also get a 100% bonus up to â‚¹8,000 waiting at the table for live casino games. The Andar Bahar and Teen Patti live also offers a 100% bonus with a 10% cashback.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: No

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they support UPI payments.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes, their campaigns and promotions payout in Rupees.

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: No

Support team: They offer chat support around the clock for anyone who needs assistance. Take note that you must be a registered player to use this feature.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

8. CasinoIn â€“ Best Crypto/Bitcoin Casino

Suits This Type of Gambler

CasinoIn is a good choice for those who love to gamble online using their cryptocurrency since it provides excellent Bitcoin support. You can even get your bonus in Bitcoin if you prefer. They have a good range of games and will easily satisfy anyoneâ€™s urge for some online casino games fun.

Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

With CasinoIn, you can expect a welcome bonus of up to â‚¹200,000 exclusively for Indian players. This bonus is smaller in other countries, which shows how much CasinoIn appreciates its Indian audience. On top of the massive welcome bonus, you can also get 60 free spins. If you prefer, you can get your welcome bonus for up to 1 Bitcoin and 60 spins instead, should you deposit using cryptocurrency.

This bonus is only available to players over 18 and to newly registered accounts. You must also deposit at least â‚¹1,700 within your first week to enjoy the full welcome package from CasinoIn.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: Yes

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: Yes, both iOS and Android

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they offer UPI.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes, as is evident with their massive welcome bonus exclusive to Indian players.

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: No

Support team: You have access to their live chat support system around the clock, which means you never have to stress when you run into problems on their platform.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

9. Dafabet â€“ Best for Cricket Betting

Suits This Type of Gambler

Dafabet is the ideal choice for those who prefer everything from live betting to casino games. They do offer casino games, but the platform has a much larger focus on excellent live betting services for a range of sports. If you love sports betting sites, Dafabet is the place for you.

Online Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

Dafabet offers a fantastic 160% bonus for sports betting players up to â‚¹16,000. You can also get a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit for up to â‚¹8,000.

You must be 18 or older to be eligible for these bonuses, and you can only claim them on a newly registered account.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: Yes

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: Yes, they offer support for both Android and iOS, as well as a mobile-friendly website.

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they offer local bank transfers, Express Banking, UPI, VPay, 10Pay, and Paykassma.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: Yes

Support team: Dafabet has a help centre available that supports live chat, phone calls, and email assistance for India online gambling clients.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

10. Betshah â€“ Best Free Spins No Deposit Offer

Suits This Type of Gambler

Betshah is one of the best online casinos for those who love betting on sports and playing slots. They offer a wide range of activities, including sports, esports, live casino games, virtual sports, most popular casino games, live dealer games, and more.

Online Casino Bonus Offered to New Players

Betshah offers a welcome bonus to all sports betters in the form of a 100% bonus up to â‚¹9,000. They also offer a casino welcome pack of up to â‚¹27,000 with your first three deposits. On top of that, they offer weekly reload bonuses, live casino cashback bonuses, and more.



You also get 20 free spins on their King of Kings slot game without having to make any deposits. Simply register and verify your account, and you get the free spins.

You must be 18 or older to register an account and to play. Welcome bonuses are only for new accounts, and you can only claim them once.

Localisation for India

Site available in Hindi: No

Accepts INR Rupees: Yes

App: No

Indian Payment methods: Yes, they support UPI, PhonePe, INB, PayTM, JioMoney, and more.

Localised bonus campaigns for Indian players: Yes, their promotions are also for Indian players and payout in Rupees.

Local Indian online casino games: Yes

Cricket: Yes

Support team: You have access to an online support chat that connects you to a real person for assistance.

Rating Total: 5 Stars Out of 5.

How the Rating Was Done

We follow a detailed review process every time we review online casino sites, but we understand that our audience sometimes wants to know where our scores come from and how we assign ratings to different sites. This list of things we consider is in no particular order.

Does It Have Any Local Support?

We always check to see whether these casino sites offer any local support. When we say local support, we mean two things:

1.Local language support.

2. Local payment options.

3. Local currency

While these will not necessarily make or break our online casino reviews, it is always nice to have localisation options. We know our players value having these options, so we always consider them during our reviews of Indian casinos.

We look at elements such as mobile casino games, casino bonus offer, whether they accept Indian rupees, are legal in India and how they offer real money casino services to the Indian market.

Does the Site Have a Comprehensive List of Games?

The number of games and type of games is important because variety is always good for outstanding online casinos so you can stay at one casino and not have to switch due to the selection of games. During this part of the review, we also consider whether the site offers local favourites such as Teen Patti or Andar Bahar. The categories that we want to see includes everything from casino games to live casino games and even betting.

What About the Welcome Bonuses?

Welcome bonuses are a great way to get new players to join an excellent online casino, but it doesnâ€™t do much for you beyond that point. While these bonuses are not a make or break regarding the review process, it is still worth considering since some bonuses are too good to pass up.

Do They Offer App Support?

App support has become increasingly popular since the rise of the smartphone, which means that we cannot ignore it. Whether real money online casinos offer app support can make a tremendous difference for their playersâ€™ experience of any top online casino. Some people love to play on the go, so we always consider this point carefully.

Ultimately, we can still award a casino site a five-star review if they do not have a mobile app because all their other features might balance it out.

What Are Current Players Saying?

One way to understand whether something is worth your time is to listen to the critics. While we do not look to other reviews for inspiration, we look to them to see how many people have similar problems and for how long. If itâ€™s clear that an Indian online casino has had the same issue plaguing its players for months without resolve, itâ€™s not a good sign.

Aside from Welcome Bonuses, Do They Offer Promotions?

Where welcome bonuses make the online casino site a good place to start playing, it doesnâ€™t incentivise you beyond that point. On the other hand, promotions are a good reason to stick to one specific casino. We look at what promotions they offer and whether these promotions specifically engage with local players or everyone.

While we love seeing local promotions, thereâ€™s no faulting a good international one that tries to appeal to everyone.

How to Play Online Casino

Starting at one of the best new online casinos in India is always a simple process. Weâ€™ll guide you through it quickly so you can get to playing.

Step 1: Create Your Account

Creating your account is always the first step to joining an online casino since they need to verify their players for legal and anti-money laundering purposes. Go to the website of your preferred Indian casino online and create your account.

Step 2: Deposit Funds into Your Account

After youâ€™ve created your account, you only need some funds to play. If youâ€™re making your first deposit, always check if there are any promotions or welcome bonuses for first deposits and whether you need to opt into these. Some donâ€™t activate unless you choose them, so remember this and donâ€™t miss your opportunity for your welcome bonus.

Step 3: Choose Your Favourite Games

Now that you have funds in your account, the only thing left to do is start playing. Different games have different rules, so make sure you familiarise yourself with the rulesets before putting money on the line. Once youâ€™re happy with your winnings, you can withdraw your money.

Remember to gamble responsibly and quit while youâ€™re ahead.

How to Win at an Online Casino

Winning at an online casino game depends entirely on the game youâ€™re playing. Letâ€™s look at some of the most popular games and how you win at them:

â€¢ Slot Machines: Slot machines are a timeless classic with thousands of different iterations. The goal of slots is always to line up the same pictures next to one another. Some machines allow you to match pictures horizontally and diagonally to help increase your odds of winning.

â€¢ Roulette: Roulette has players placing bets on colours (red, black, green) or numbers (0 â€“ 36). Players can also bet odd or even or specific sections of numbers. The aim is to have the ball stop in a slot containing whatever you placed your bet on. Different types of bets have different payouts, for example, betting on even numbers increases your chance of winning but pays much less than betting on individual numbers.

â€¢ Blackjack: The aim of Blackjack is to get as close to the number 21 with the cards youâ€™ve been dealt as possible. You play against the house â€“ the dealer â€“ who is trying to do the same thing. Once the players reveal their cards, whoever has a number closest to 21 wins. However, you should be careful because if you ever go over 21, you bust, and you lose automatically.

â€¢ Teen Patti: In Teen Patti, your objective is to end up in the Show (the end game with only two players) with the higher scoring sequence of cards. Each player receives three cards when the game starts and keeps that hand. Players then bet one at a time with Seen players (players who have revealed their cards) and Blind players (players who do not know what their cards are yet). Seen must always bet more than Blind, and once there are only two players left, the highest-scoring hand wins.

â€¢ Andar Bahar: Play starts with revealing a Joker card, which is then shuffled into the deck. Betting has two phases: the First Bet and the Second Bet. During both bets, you decide whether you think the Joker will fall on the first pile (Andar) or the second pile (Bahar). If the Joker was not revealed during the first betting, the Second Bet takes place, requiring players to again bet on either Andar or Bahar piles.

Indian Casino Games to Play

There are many different Indian casino games online for you to play, but you might not be familiar with them all. Any website you visit should have a comprehensive guide on playing any of these games for those unfamiliar with them. Here are some of our favourite Indian casino games that we think everyone should try:

â€¢ Teen Patti

â€¢ Andar Bahar

â€¢ Jhandi Munda

â€¢ Live Casino: Hindi Roulette from Evolution

â€¢ Slots: Mega Moolah, Starburst

Casino Bonuses to Choose From

Almost every online casino site offers some form of bonus. Whether these are welcome bonuses or weekend bonuses, they are always a good way to get some extra funds from your deposits.

Weâ€™re going to focus on welcome bonuses. These types of bonuses provide new players with the opportunity to get additional funds from their first deposits. This opportunity sometimes stretches to their second and even third deposits as well.

When you make your deposit, you can opt in to get your bonus (usually between 50% â€“ 150% of your deposit). To get these bonuses, you must be a new account that has not deposited funds before, and you must be over 18 years of age. Also, there is often a minimum deposit requirement for you to get a bonus.

Our choice for the best welcome bonus goes to Royal Panda, which offers a 100% bonus up to a whopping â‚¹100,000.



Other types of casino bonuses that you might see are:

â€¢ No deposit

â€¢ No deposit free spins

â€¢ Deposit bonus

â€¢ VIP bonus

â€¢ Free Spins

â€¢ Reload bonus

Mobile Casino Apps

If you want to start playing at an online casino in India, you might wonder whether you should play on desktop or mobile. Here is a quick breakdown of the pros and cons of both devices.

Desktop Online Casinos:

Desktops offer the ability to enjoy the beautiful visuals most online casinos provide. You can clearly see the action with a bigger screen, and you can also play more than one game at a time. Desktops have also been supported for much longer, which means youâ€™re less likely to run into serious issues.

Mobile Online Casinos:

Mobile devices include tablets and smartphones. These devices make playing on the go viable, meaning you can play any time of the day, from anywhere. While you cannot play more than one game at a time, mobile apps can help you play games quickly and without any hassle.

Local Indian Payment Methods at Online Casinos

When you join an online casino in India, local payment methods are always nice to see.



These systems include payment options such as PayTM and UPI, which makes your payment process much simpler and faster.

All you need to use these is an account with any of the online casinos weâ€™ve listed, and either PayTM or UPI. Once you click to deposit funds into your casino account, youâ€™ll be asked which payment method you want to use, and you can simply select the option you prefer.

Legal Landscape of Indian Online Casinos (Casino Laws)

Gambling laws in India differ from state to state. In some Indian states, it is illegal, while in others it is legal, and in the majority of states, it is currently not governed by law. Only three states currently allow local casinos (casinos that are in the country). These states are Goa, Daman, and Sikkim.

Online gambling is a different story. While online casinos cannot be hosted in the country, there are many offshore licensed online casinos (licensed by a remote licensing body Malta Gaming Authority or CuraÃ§ao Gaming Commission) outside the country that Indian players â€“ from specific states â€“ are allowed to visit. You can find more information here .

