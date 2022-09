Bengaluru water supply to be affected as pumping station flooded: List of areas

The water supply will be affected as the pumping stations that provide water to Bengaluru have been submerged under rainwater.

news Water supply

Water supply will be affected in many areas in Bengaluru on September 5 and 6, as the pumping stations that supply Cauvery water to the city have been submerged under water due to heavy rainfall. Bengaluru and its surroundings witnessed heavy rains and flooding on the night of Sunday, September 4, due to which many areas were flooded under several feet of water. Due to this, the pump machines at the third and fourth units of the Cauvery catchment area in Mandya district’s TK Halli — which provide drinking water to Bengaluru — were completely submerged. The Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board announced on Monday there would be no supply in several areas in Bengaluru on Monday and Tuesday, September 5 and 6. Here is the list of areas where the water supply may be affected:

Yeshwanthpur, Malleshwaram, Seshadripuram, Okaladara, Srirampur, Mathikere and surrounding areas, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, R.M.V. Second phase and surrounding areas, RT Nagar, GKVK Sanjayanagar, New BEL road, Hebbala, Dinnur, Ganganagar and surrounding areas, Chickpet market and surrounding areas, Dharmaraya swamy temple, Gandhinagar, Kasturba road, Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, Devara Jeevanahalli, Coles Park, Kadugodanahalli, Pillanna garden — 1, 2 & 3, Sagai Pura, Lingarajapuram, Tannery road, Bharatinagar, Vasanthnagar and surrounding areas, Jagjeevan Bheemanagar, ITI Colony, Indiranagar 1st stage, Lakshmipura, Andhra Colony, Kallahalli, HAL 2nd stage and surrounding areas, Jeevan Bhimanagar and Indiranagar, Halasuru, Ogi Garden, Murphy town, Hoyasala Nagar and surrounding areas, Chamarajapete, Hanumanthanagar, Srinagar, Raghavendra Bank, Kalidasa Layout, Byatarayanapura, Guvipuram, Lakshmipura, HMT Layout, Dasarahalli, Shetty Halli, Mallasandhra, Bagalagunte, T Dasarahalli, Peenya, Rajagopalanagar, Chikkasandhra, Hegganahalli, HMT Ward, Nandini Layout, RR Nagar, Kengeri, Ullal, Annapoorneshwari nagar, Paparedyypalya, Mallathahalli, Kengunte,m Jagajyothi layout, Jnanabharathi layout, Ideal Homes, BEML Layout, Pattanagere, Channasandhra, Kothanuru Dhinne, JP Nagar 6, 7 and 8th stage, Vijayabank layout, Koodlu, Anjanapura, Bommanahalli, K.R Puram, Ramamurthy nagar, Mahadevapura, A Narayanapura, Marathahalli, Hoodi, Whitefield, Nagarbhavi, HSR Layout, JP Nagar, HBR Layout, Domlur, Bannerghatta road, Jambusawari dinne, Laggere, Srigandhada Kavel, Telecom layout, Srinivasa Nagar, Bahubali Nagar, Jalahalli, OMBR Layout, Bommanahalli, Arakere, BHEL Layout, Sunkadakatte, Byadarahalli, Sir MV Layout, Kottigepalya, LIC Layout, Nagadevanahalli, Mysuru Road, Shirke, Chikkagollarahatti, Subbanna garden, Nayandanahalli, Kamakshipalya, Ranganathapura, Govindrajnagar, KHB Colony, Moodalapalya, Adharsha Nagar, BDA Layout, and Munneshwaranagar, Kodigehalli, Amruthahalli, Kogilu, JP Park, Sadhgunte Palya, Kasavanahalli, Konena Agrahara, Sudhamanagar, Murgesh palya, HRBR Layout, Nagavara, Balaji layout, BGS Layout, SBM colony, BTS Layout, Sarvabhaumanagar, Hulimavu, Bandepalya, Saraswathi Puram, Raghavendra Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony, Ramaiah Layout, Pragathi Layout, Silk Board Colony, Mangammanapalya, Singasandhra, Devarachikkanahalli, Lakshminarayanapura, Somasundara Palya, Doddanakundi, Garudachar palya, Sapthagiri layout, Munekola, ISRO Layout, Brindavan Nagar, Thigalara Palya, Akshayanagar, Ramesh Nagar, Annasandhra Palya, Patalamma layout, Gayathri layout, Manjunath nagar, Ramanjenaya layout, Maarenahalli and surrounding areas.

Bengaluru, which found itself under water after a night of heavy rains, is also expected to see more rains over the next couple of days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning in the city on Tuesday, September 6, along with most other districts in the state except for Gulbarga, Yadgir, Raichur, Davanagere, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Mandya.