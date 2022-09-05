Bengaluru flooded after rains: Traffic advisory issued, people asked to stay home

Most areas in Mahadevapura have received around 11-14 cm of rain in the last 24 hours and many areas are severely impacted by flooding.

After incessant rains caused major waterlogging in many parts of Bengaluru, the traffic police have issued an advisory to the cityâ€™s residents regarding flooding and inundation, especially in the Mahadevapura area. Most areas in Mahadevapura have received around 11-14 cm of rain in the last 24 hours and many areas are severely impacted by flooding.

The police have said that traffic has been heavily impacted on the following roads of Mahadevapura due to flooding in adjoining areas: Whitefield Main road,, OAR, Balagere Main road, ORR Bellandur near Ecospace, Sarjapur Road near Rainbow Drive, Yemalur Main road and Borewell road.

The traffic police have advised residents not to venture out of their homes, except for an emergency, and have advised work from home. The police also asked parents to avoid sending their children to school.

On Monday morning, after rainfall through the night, around 30 apartment complexes are still inundated with water and the basements have over one feet of inundated rainwater. Localities like Rainbow Drive and surrounding areas, Spice Garden in Old Airport Road, Borewell Road, DNA Apartments and surrounding areas, Forum Value mall and surrounding areas, Thubrahalli Extension, Munnekolala (PR layout, Shanthinikethan Colony), as well as Balagere Main Road and the surrounding areas have been impacted by rains and are flooded.

The traffic police have said that emergency response teams are being mobilised to support all the impacted residents.

Bengaluru city saw 131 mm of rain overnight, data by the India Meteorological Department said on Monday, September 5. The IMD has predicted more rainfall for the city, with a yellow warning being issued for the next two days till September 7.

Good morning sir.Due to heavy rains in Bangalore avoid these roads

1)Outer Ring Road

2)Sarjapura road

3) Doddakannahalli road

4)Bellanduru road is only one vehicle can move above mentioned Road kindly plan your traveling according. We suggest you to use alternative roads tnk you pic.twitter.com/H5SwNwKb2v â€” HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 5, 2022

"Traffic advisory"a heavy water logging in spice garden towards kundanahalli traffic movement is very slow our staff clearing the traffic if it's possible travelers please avoid this route TQ.@DCPTrEastBCP @blrcitytraffic @acpwfieldtrf @AddlCPTraffic @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/5QkOpNk8n1 â€” HAL AIRPORT TRAFFIC BTP (@halairporttrfps) September 5, 2022

At ground zero eco space 9:15 AM pic.twitter.com/EcAGrvFV0S September 5, 2022

