In Bengaluru, vaccine vehicles deployed for door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination

Each BBMP zone will be designated eight two-wheelers and two mobile vaccination cars for the vaccination drive.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a ‘vaccine vehicle’ programme to aid the civic body in its door-to-door vaccination drive. Around 80 two-wheelers and 16 mobile vaccination cars were flagged off on Thursday, November 25, by BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta. The programme is being launched in association with the Care India Foundation.

A press release stated that each BBMP zone will be designated eight two-wheelers and two mobile vaccination cars for the vaccination drive. Each team will include a data entry operator. “To increase the vaccination furthermore in the city, block and lane level, vaccine drive was taken up. In the city, wherever citizens have taken the first dose and not the second dose, they will be identified and vaccinated by calling them over the telephone and reminding them,” the release added.

The BBMP also said that to increase vaccination numbers further, respective health teams have been going from door-to-door to administer the vaccine to whoever has not been vaccinated. Health teams have covered around 70 wards and around 35,000 people have been administered the first and second dose as a result, the release stated. Officials are also using the electoral roll to identify those aged above 18, who are eligible for the vaccination drive. Special Commissioner (Health) Thrilok Chandra, City Health officer Dr Balasundar and other officials were present during the meeting on Thursday.

Giving out statistics, the BBMP said that a total of 1.36 crore doses have been administered in the city, out of which 80,57,563 (88%) received the first dose and 56,41,455 (62%) from those in the eligible population category received the second dose.

