Gyms, pools in Bengaluru apartment complexes can be opened

Gyms, sports facilities and swimming pools within apartment complexes and gated communities in Bengaluru can now be opened, as per the directions of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Commissioner Gaurav Gupta in an order said that these premises can be utilised provided that COVID-19 norms are followed and caution be “observed that these places do not get converted into socialising or meeting points”.

Swimming pools can operate at 50% capacity, it said, adding that the number of people allowable must be displayed at the entrance. For swimming pools, it said, “At entry all shall be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms,” adding that only those asymptomatic will be allowed, provided they are fully vaccinated. For swimming pools, it said that after every batch, restrooms, walkways, and other common areas used by swimmers need to be disinfected using 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution.

Karnataka has reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Tuesday, with 122 of those cases from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of infections in the state rose to 29,94,001 and death toll to 38,182, the Health department said on Tuesday, November 23. The day also saw 379 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,083. Bengaluru saw 300 discharges and 1 death. Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,707.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.43%, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.23%. Out of five deaths reported on Tuesday one each are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Koppal, Tumakuru and Belagavi. Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,288, followed by Mysuru 1,79,600 and Tumakuru 1,21,032. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,33,532, followed by Mysuru 1,76,962 and Tumakuru 1,19,771.

Cumulatively a total of 5,27,82,021 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 51,618 were tested on Tuesday alone.