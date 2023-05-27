Bengaluru underpass death: Lokayukta initiates suo motu case, summons BBMP officials

The Lokayukta issued a notice terming the BBMP's failure to maintain stormwater drains as a clear instance of 'maladministration'.

news News

Karnataka Lokayukta has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident in which a 22-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in submerged due to waterlogging at the KR Circle underpass in Bengaluru, while torrential rain was lashing the city. The incident took place on May 21. The Lokayukta has summoned officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to answer for the negligence in maintaining stormwater drains.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Lokayukta issued a notice emphasising that the officers responsible for maintenance of drains had displayed prima facie negligence in carrying out their duties. According to the Deccan Herald, the notice stated that every citizen residing within the municipal area or other local bodies has the right to expect well-maintained roads, which is protected under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

The Lokayukta's notice termed the failure to maintain the drains as a clear instance of 'maladministration'. Lokayukta summoned several BBMP officials to present themselves and furnish detailed information regarding the matter. The summoned officials include the BBMP chief commissioner, zonal commissioner of BBMP East Zone, executive engineer of Shivajinagar division, assistant executive engineer of Sampangiramnagar ward, and the executive engineer responsible for stormwater drains, Deccan Herald reported.

Bhanu Rekha, who hailed from Vijayawada, died on May 21 after the car she was travelling in with her family got trapped in the waterlogged underpass. Based on the complaint filed by Bhanu’s brother, police had registered a case against the driver and officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). “The driver was arrested and produced before the court,” Halasurugate police told TNM.

Read: Woman drowns in flooded Bengaluru underpass: Cops book driver, BBMP officials

Woman drowns after car gets submerged in flooded Bengaluru underpass