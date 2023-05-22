Woman drowns in flooded Bengaluru underpass: Cops book driver, BBMP officials

The deceased Bhanu Rekha Bhatula, an employee of Infosys hailing from Andhra Pradesh, had rented the vehicle for a visit to Bengaluru.

Bengaluru police have launched an investigation into the tragic death of a 22-year-old woman, Bhanu Rekha Bhatula, who was trapped inside a car along with her family and a driver at the waterlogged KR Circle underpass during a torrential downpour on Sunday, May 21. Bhanu Rekha, an employee of Infosys hailing from Andhra Pradesh, had rented the vehicle for a visit to Bengaluru. Based on a complaint filed by Bhanu Rekha's brother Sandeep Bhatula, a case under Section 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver and officials concerned from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Halasuru gate police said.

According to the FIR, Sandeep works at a software company in Bengaluru and has been residing in Electronic City. Bhanu and her family had rented the car for sightseeing in Bengaluru. The heavy rainfall and hailstorms that lashed several parts of Bengaluru caused water to inundate the underpass, submerging the car with the occupants inside. Prompted by the dire situation, local residents responded by throwing sarees and ropes in to aid the stranded individuals. Despite their efforts, the car was almost completely submerged by the time emergency services arrived.

When rescue personnel including swimmers from the fire and emergency services department reached the scene, they found Bhanu Rekha's family members perched atop the car, distraught and in tears, while Bhanu Rekha herself remained trapped inside.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who visited the hospital said that according to the doctors, Bhanu Rekha was brought dead to the hospital. He also said that barricades had been erected near the underpass, but they had fallen due to the heavy rainfall. The carâ€™s windows also got stuck soon because water had entered the car. The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

