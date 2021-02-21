Bengaluru: Traffic diversions to the airport, parking restrictions announced for Sunday

The restrictions will apply from 10 am to 4 pm as the Panchamasali community rally is being held at Palace Grounds.

Traffic advisory

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters travelling to the airport on Sunday due to the Panchamasali community rally at Palace Grounds. Parking restrictions have also been imposed on major routes leading to the ground and those falling on the route towards the airport.

Parking will be banned in Ramana Maharshi Road, Sir CV Raman Road, Ballari Road, Mekhri Circle, Jayamahal Road, T Chowdiah Road, RT Nagar Main Road and all other adjoining roads between 10 am and 4 pm.

Traffic police have urged the public going to the airport from the southern and western parts of the city to take left at Chalukya Circle and move towards High Grounds police station junction, T Chowdiah Road, Windsor Manor Junction, Cauvery Junction, Bhashyam Circle, Jeevaraj Alva Road, Sadashivanagar police station junction, New BEL Road, Devasandra and the Hebbal flyover.

Returning vehicles have been advised to use the New BEL Road, BHEL Circle (IISc Gate), Maramma Circle and Margosa Road.

Persons travelling towards the airport from east Bengaluru have been asked to drive through MG Road, Kamaraj Road, Wheelers Road, ITC flyover, IOC flyover, Banaswadi Main Road, Outer Ring Road, and a right turn at Bagalur Cross. Those vehicles returning from the airport can take left at the Outer Ring Road towards and go through Hennur Outer Ring Road to reach the city centre.

As reported earlier, a huge crowd is expected to gather in Bengaluru for the rally which is led by the Lingayat Panchamasali Mahasabha as they demand reservation in the 2A category for Backward Classes list from the present 3B category.

On February 6, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a 'U' turn on the issue. At first, he said that he cannot grant the communityâ€™s wish without consulting the Prime Minister and other central leaders, but later retracted the announcement and referred the reservation matter to the Karnataka Backward Class Commission.

