Panchamasali seer threatens stir at Vidhana Soudha over show-cause notice to BJP MLA

BJP's central disciplinary committee issued a notice to Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his remarks against CM BS Yediyurappa.

news Politics

A day after the BJP's central disciplinary committee issued a show cause notice to its legislator from Vijayapura in Karnataka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, for his remarks against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Panchamasali community pontiff Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami on Saturday warned of laying siege to the Vidhana Soudha if the notice is not withdrawn.

Taking a dig at Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra, who is also the state BJP vice president, Basava said that everyone is aware of those behind serving the show cause notice to Yatnal.

"I know that a senior BJP leader's son is behind such an act. If the BJP does not withdraw its show cause notice then we will lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha. By issuing show cause notice to Yatnal they are trying to derail our movement, hence, we will make a serious attempt to gherao the Vidhana Soudha once we reach Bengaluru," he said.

The seer along with BJP legislator Yatnal and Congress leader Vijayanand Kashappanavar has been leading the 465 km march from Kudalasangama that will culminate in Bengaluru, with a rally scheduled on February 21.

Panchamasali, the largest sub-sect within the dominant Lingayat community to which Yatnal and Kashappanavar belong, while Yediyurappa belongs to the Banajiga sub-sect, have demanded that their existing reservation category be changed from 3B to 2A.

Their march reached Tumkuru, about 60 km from Bengaluru, on Friday night as the delegation stayed at the renowned Siddaganaga Matha.

"Yatnal and Kashappanavar are the two pillars of this movement. The community will stand by them if the parties try to exert any kind of pressure on them," he said.

As reported earlier Yatnal was served a notice for his constant tirade against Yediyurappa. Yatanal since October has been making statements like Yediyurappa will be removed from the CMâ€™s position following Sankranti (April 14). He has also openly criticised the governmentâ€™s functioning and alleged interference by Vijayendra.