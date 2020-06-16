Bengaluru traffic cop tests positive for coronavirus after his death

This is the first instance of a person in uniform succumbing to COVID-19 in Karnataka since the onset of the pandemic.

news Coronavirus

A Bengaluru traffic police officer, who was posted at the VV Puram Traffic Police Station tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday following his death on June 14. Assistant Sub Inspector Shivanna was 59 and due for retirement in a few days.

This is the first instance of a person in uniform succumbing to COVID-19 in Karnataka since the onset of the pandemic.

“Assistant Sub Inspector Shivanna was on leave since June 12. He died on June 14 after having a heart attack. He was taken to a private hospital nearby where the doctor declared him dead,” A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, told TNM.

Shivanna’s body was shifted to KC General Hospital to confirm if he was suffering from COVID-19. On Monday at around 5:30 pm, the Bengaluru Police received news that Shivanna had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The officer also confirmed that another ASI in the same police station has also tested positive for the virus. The source of infection for both the cases is yet to be identified.

Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner Traffic Police (Bengaluru) confirmed the development.

Sources further said that all primary and secondary contacts of the police officer would be quarantined. Currently, all 93 staff members attached to the VV Puram Traffic Police Station have been placed under home quarantine. The police station will be shut till Wednesday as it is being sanitised.

This development comes after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru was sealed on Friday after suspects, who were detained for questioning, tested positive for the coronavirus. Earlier last week the Shankarapuram Police Station was also sanitized after an officer working there tested positive.

As of Monday evening, Karnataka had 7,213 COVID-19 cases with an addition of 213 new cases reported on the day. Bengaluru saw an increase of 35 cases and the city till date has a total of 732 cases, which is much lesser compared to other big metropolitan cities in India.