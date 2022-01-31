Bengaluru traffic cop caught on cam assaulting disabled woman in public, suspended

According to the Bengaluru traffic police, the woman had thrown a stone at the accused officer while he was on duty, which angered him and led to the incident.

A traffic police official in Bengaluru has been suspended from duty after he was caught on camera assaulting a woman with disabilities on the streets of the city on Saturday, January 29. Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Narayana, the accused, was posted on towing duty near Bengaluru’s Town Hall when the incident occurred.

Visuals of the incident have been doing the rounds on social media. They show ASI Narayana, attached to the Halasuru Gate station, hitting and kicking a woman, identified as Manjula, who is seen sitting on the road. According to reports, Manjula lives with physical and intellectual disabilities. The video shows him abusing and hurling expletives at the woman. The two of them then cross the road to reach the ASI’s car, when he is seen dragging her by the hair and kicking her again. According to a statement issued by the Bengaluru Traffic Police, the woman had hurled a stone at the inspector while he was on duty, which caused him to start bleeding. This angered him and led to the incident, the note said.

“In the video, ASI Narayana appeared to misbehave with the woman,” the note says, adding, “Not only has he misused his power by misbehaving with the woman, but he has also failed in his duty. In this regard and in keeping with disciplinary measures, he was suspended on January 29.”

A traffic cop in Bengaluru has been suspended after videos of him assaulting a woman in public have surfaced. TW, visuals can be distressing. #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/2VaAOjYXqc January 31, 2022

While the officer has been suspended, he has filed a complaint against the woman for causing injury to his eye with the SJ Park police, under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty) and 352 (Voluntary hurt to a public servant).

