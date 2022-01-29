No night curfew, schools for Classes 1-9 to reopen: Karnataka lifts COVID-19 curbs

The Karnataka government has lifted the 50% occupancy in hotels, restaurants and pubs, while public gatherings, including fairs, rallies, protests, social and religious gatherings, remains prohibited.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government, on Saturday, January 29, lifted the restrictions that were put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. Revenue Minister R Ashoka announced that there will be no night curfew from Monday, January 31. Schools for classes 1 to 9 will also reopen from Monday, January 31. If the positivity rate in one classroom increases, the other students will be tested and that classroom will be closed. The school will, however, continue.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister also said that the 50% occupancy in hotels, restaurants and pubs has been lifted, which comes as a relief to the ailing hospitality industry. However, the occupancy cap will continue to be in place in cinemas and multiplexes. This, according to R Ashoka, will be due to the fact that people will stay in the restaurants for a shorter duration compared to a movie theatre, which will be a closed space compared to restaurants. Further, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums etc will also continue to have a 50% occupancy cap.

Earlier, the maximum number of people allowed at weddings was 200. Now, in outdoor settings, 300 people are allowed at wedding functions, while the number is 200 for indoor functions. Offices are also allowed to open for 100% of employees.

Additionally, the minister said that special services at religious places will be allowed. However, only 50 people would be allowed inside the temples at a time.

Public gatherings, including fairs, rallies, protests, social and religious gatherings, remain prohibited.

R Ashoka also said that vigilance at border districts will continue, and negative RT-PCR test reports will be mandatory for those entering the state from Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra.

Karnataka, on Friday, January 28, registered 31,198 new COVID-19 cases. Fifty deaths were also recorded in the state. Meanwhile, 71,092 people have been discharged. Positivity for the day stood at 20.91%t and case fatality rate for the day stood at 0.16%.

Bengaluru Urban district recorded 15,199 positive cases on a single day against 44,866 discharges. Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in Bengaluru Urban. Mysuru (1,877), Dharwad (1,500), Tumakuru (1,315), and Hassan (1,037) have recorded a higher number of cases.