Bengaluru student falls to death from shopping complex on Brigade road

The 20-year-old woman’s friend, who tried to pull her back, was also injured as he lost his balance and fell to the ground with her. The incident took place at the 5th Avenue Shopping Complex on Brigade Road.

news Accident

A 20-year-old woman died and another person was injured after they fell from the second floor of a shopping complex at Brigade Road in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 21. The duo was reportedly shopping for a birthday gift for their classmate at the 5th Avenue Shopping Complex when the accident took place.

According to reports, the deceased person has been identified as Liya Regina from Fraser Town, and her injured friend is Chris Peter who hails from Andhra Pradesh — both BCom students at a private college. “Peter said they were heading back after buying a gift for a friend when the incident occurred. Regina was apparently going down the stairs when she suddenly slipped and fell out the window. He said he was right behind her and tried to pull her back, but went down with her as he too lost balance,” a police officer said.

The incident took place around 2.30 pm, and preliminary investigations have revealed that the window through which the duo fell did not have grills or any other safety measure in place. Liya suffered serious head injuries and Chris had a fracture in his leg due to the fall. Though both of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, Liya was declared brought dead.

The police who visited the spot found that the windows were fitted with a 20-feet wide fibre sheet, which gave way when the girl fell. The duo had fallen from a height of about 20 feet. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case of unnatural death and further investigations are underway.

Central Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sharanappa said that the exact sequence of events was yet to be ascertained, and that the police are questioning the duo’s friends in this regard. The police have also obtained CCTV footage from the mall.

