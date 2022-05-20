Caught on cam: Speeding car rams into four pedestrians on Bengaluru ORR, one dead

The incident occurred on Friday, May 20, near the Kathriguppe junction in Banashankari.

news Accident

A man was killed and three others injured when a speeding car rammed into a group of pedestrians, who were walking on the side of Bengaluruâ€™s Outer Ring Road. The incident occurred on Friday, May 20, near the Kathriguppe junction in Banashankari.

The accident was caught on CCTV (Closed circuit TV) cameras. In the footage, a man, identified as one Suresh, is seen walking on the footpath, with a group of three others behind him. Suddenly, a blue-coloured hatchback car speeds into the frame and is seen ramming into him, sending him flying into some parked scooters nearby, before colliding with the group who were walking behind him. They were carried on the carâ€™s bonnet before it stopped.

The car then stopped after a few metres. While the others who were injured were not visible in the camera footage, the driver is seen getting down and approaching the first man that he hit, who was lying collapsed on the footpath. After being flung into some parked two-wheelers, one of them fell on him, and he is seen writhing in pain. The driver is seen standing near the man, and signalling to others on the street to help the fallen man.

Suresh succumbed to his injuries, while the other three are under treatment. As per local media, the man driving the car worked as an assistant director, and after finishing a shoot, he was reportedly returning home when the accident happened. A few cars and two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.

Watch the CCTV footage: (Warning: Visuals can be disturbing)

The driver, who has been identified as one Mukesh by Kannada media, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him at the Banashankari police station, reports state.

Read: In Bengaluru, temperatures dip to low of 17Â°C as rains continue