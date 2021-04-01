Bengaluru sizzles at 37.2ÂºC, records hottest day in March since 2017

IMD officials told TNM that the month of April may be marginally hotter, at 36 to 37 degree Celsius, in Bengaluru.

news Weather

Bengaluru on Wednesday recorded its hottest day in the month of March in the past four years. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 37.2ÂºC, which was a deviation of three degrees from normal. The minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday, March 31, was 23.1ÂºC, which was a departure of two degrees from normal. The last time Bengaluru had recorded 37.2ÂºC in March was on March 26, 2017.

According to officials, Wednesdayâ€™s temperature was just 0.1ÂºC lesser than the hottest day Bengaluru has seen in March so far, which was 37.3ÂºC on March 29, 1996. Officials say that the high temperature is due to the wind direction and wind speed in Bengaluru. IMD officials told TNM that in the month of March, Bengaluru usually witnesses a maximum temperature of around 36 to 37 degrees Celsius. In the month of April, Bengaluru becomes marginally hotter, and may experience maximum temperatures of around 37 to 38ÂºC.

On Wednesday morning, Bengaluru had recorded a temperature of 35.4ÂºC, which was a deviation of about 1.5ÂºC from normal. The IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of 37ÂºC for Thursday, April 1 and a minimum temperature of 22ÂºC for Bengaluru. The city is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky.

Also read: Heatwave across several districts in Telangana for next 3 days: IMD

On March 31, Kalaburgi in Karnataka recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.1ÂºC in the state and Belagavi recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 18.9ÂºC in the state.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the state, the IMD has predicted that rain or thunderstorms are very likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over north interior Karnataka.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that from April to June, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsular India, and few subdivisions of east, northeast and extreme north India.

Also read: Parts of Chennai record over 40Â°C, Meenambakkam sees record high of 41.3