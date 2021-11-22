Bengaluruâ€™s Manyata Tech Park flooded, employees sent back home

Many areas in Bengaluru were under water after heavy rains continued to lash the city on Monday.

news Rains

Manyata Tech Park, one of Bengaluruâ€™s most largest tech parks, found itself under water after heavy rains lashed the city, particularly affecting areas in the north. According to reports, many employees working in offices located in the tech park were unable to travel through the waterlogged roads and had to return home. Visuals from the area showed water had collected and reached a height of almost up to the knee. People were even seen fishing in the water, which collected after multiple lakes overflowed owing to the continuous heavy rains.

All major dams are nearing full capacity while 54 localities in the city are waterlogged throwing normal life out of gear as heavy rains continue to batter Bengaluru. Several apartments were inundated after Singapura Lake situated in 66 acres breached in the morning. The government has deputed relief teams, including police departments, to take up emergency measures.

Also read: Bengaluru sees very heavy rains, severe waterlogging reported

Yelahanka locality in Bengaluru is the worst affected with 45 places being waterlogged. Many houses and apartments in Mahadevapura, Vidyaranyapuram, Allalasandra and Rajarajeshwarinagar localities are also submerged. Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur Road, Bengaluru-Doddaballapur roads are also inundated with water causing severe inconvenience to vehicle riders.

One of the largest tech parks in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rainfall. Massive waterlogging witnessed at Manyata tech park in nagawara. Few employees being sent back as vehicles are unable to reach office buildings. pic.twitter.com/eq2FG3gIhm â€” Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 22, 2021

All major dams in the state are almost full following heavy rains since November beginning. Major dams â€” Krishnarajasagar (KRS), Kabini, Bhadra and Tungabhadra â€” were filled to their capacity on Saturday. Three hydel energy reservoirs and other six dams are almost full.

Picture of the day.



Two men seen net fishing inside the water logged Manyata Tech park in Bengaluru.



The roads inside the tech park were flooded earlier today due to the heavy downpour in the city. pic.twitter.com/ByMs7vI2fg â€” Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) November 22, 2021

Cauvery basin has recorded 95 percent water storage and Krishna basin has seen 92 per cent of water storage. Measures have been taken to ensure safety of people living in low-lying areas as there will be huge water outflow from dams. Officials said 80,000 cusecs of water is being released from Tungabhadra dam in the state.

The lakes in various cities across Karnataka which have not been filled since decades are full and most of them breached. Authorities have initiated safety measures.

With IANS inputs