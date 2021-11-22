Bengaluru sees very heavy rains, severe waterlogging reported

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received several complaints of waterlogging.

After a lull, several parts of Bengaluru were inundated after heavy rains on the night of Sunday, November 21. On Sunday night, several areas in north Bengaluru were waterlogged as rains pounded the city for over two hours. According to Deccan Herald, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room received several complaints of waterlogging.

As per alerts issued by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), there were heavy rain alerts from 7.45 pm. In Bagalur, 74mm was recorded at 11.15 pm, 125mm at Kannuru in Bengaluru East, 125.5mm at Attur, 73.5mm at Sathanur. As of 10.15 pm, 128 mm of rain was recorded at Yelahanka. At 10 pm, in Chowdeshwari Ward, 127.50 mm was recorded. Before 10 pm, Jakkur saw 65.5 mm and Horamavu saw 73 mm.

As per the BBMP, Yelahanka Sector Joint Commissioner and other officials said safety measures are being carried out in Surabhi Layout and surrounding areas. Visuals showed that Manyata Tech Park in Nagawara near Hebbal had severe waterlogging.

One of the largest tech parks in Bengaluru flooded following heavy rainfall. Massive waterlogging witnessed at Manyata tech park in nagawara. Few employees being sent back as vehicles are unable to reach office buildings. pic.twitter.com/eq2FG3gIhm November 22, 2021

Several residents of the city tweeted about the conditions of waterlogging in the city. According to reports, routes leading to the airport were flooded as well.

Kendriya Vihar at Yelahanka is now officially Jal Vihar. They built this huge apartment on the edges of Yelahanka lake over 20 years ago. Nature fights back now. #BengaluruRains #KarnatakaRains ⁦@bharathadri⁩ pic.twitter.com/uNzIvGMnBQ — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) November 22, 2021

35.6 mm rain in 2 hours. Literally a pool of 3 ft all over.



Could run through it cuz of my 19" tires. Buses, Cars, smol SUVs gave up mid - road, catching fire in their electric parts



My Dad used to boast the civic capabilities of this city to others but nah..#BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/HUtDaIhKj7 — HistoriFy (@its_HistoriFy) November 21, 2021

@publictvnews Commanders galaxy apartment Thirumenahalli Yelahanka. Wall collapse inside the apartment. pic.twitter.com/k5qwDDyI06 — Ravichandra M (@ravimuslae) November 22, 2021

I just drove to Yelahanka and had to take multiple detours to reach home. Each road that I took was flooded! Never seen such a situation in Yelahanka before. — Anup Bhat (@AnupB) November 21, 2021

Due to the incessant rains in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Sunday, November 21, that since the beginning of November, as many as 24 persons lost their lives due to tragedies related to the heavy rainfall in Karnataka. The rains have also caused loss of agricultural crops in five lakh hectares in the state. The preliminary report on the damages stated that 658 houses were completely damaged and 8,495 houses were partially damaged. It has also resulted in the death of 191 livestock in the state.

Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts have suffered extensively. An amount of Rs 689 crore has been made available with District Commissioners in districts under the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF). Chief Minister Bommai has assured allocation of more funds if necessary.

It was also suggested to take up the repair of irrigation tanks on war-footing. The government has also decided to release Rs 25 lakh for each zone in the BBMP limits for pothole fillings. Instructions for submitting ward wise reports on damages in the BBMP limits have been given.

