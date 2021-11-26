Bengaluru’s KSR Railway station gets fish foot spa, new fountain

The move is aimed at improving the overall experience of passengers who visit the station.

news Railways

A new fountain and foot spa services have been launched at Bengaluru’s main railway station. The fountain — which will also double up as a ‘selfie point’ — and a fish foot spa was inaugurated at Bengaluru’s Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway (KSR) station in Bengaluru by Shyam Singh, the Divisional Railway Manager of the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway.

“This will make the passengers’ waiting time pleasurable and enhance their travelling experience,” the South Western Railway said in a release on Friday, November 26. “The maintenance of these facilities have been undertaken by the company HNi Enterprises, which is the manufacturer of the aquarium put up at the station and who have been maintaining the ‘Aquatic Kingdom’ set up at KSR Bengaluru Railway Station,” it added.

Also read: Loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru again, social media users say windows rattled too

In July this year, the station threw open a first-of-its kind movable tunnel aquarium to the public. It was reported that the tunnel, which also has a paludarium modelled around the Amazon rainforest, can be entirely dismantled and reassembled in a different location. The Indian Railway Station Development Corporation Limited (IRSDC), which built the structure, said that visitors can experience the aquarium and paludarium by paying an entry fee of Rs 25.

“This Aquatic Kingdom will entice passengers and visitors and it will not only be an enjoyable experience but also educational. Even following strict COVID-related protocols, up to 25 visitors can visit the aquarium at a time,” SK Lohia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the IRSDC, said in a statement at the time.

Read:

India's first movable tunnel aquarium opens at Bengaluru railway station

From Bengaluru to the airport for Rs 10: Why new train service is a game changer