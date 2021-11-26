Loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru again, social media users say windows rattled too

As per tweets by Bengaluru citizens, the sound was heard in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Nagasandra, Banashankari, Vijaynagar and other areas.

Another loud sound was heard in Bengaluru on Friday, November 26, as many Bengalureans took to social media to share that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound. The sound was heard around 12.15 pm on Friday, users shared. “Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too??” a social media users asked.

“Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time ? Sonic boom ? Earthquake ? Quarry blast ?” tweeted a journalist.

As per tweets by Bengaluru citizens, the sound was heard in Rajarajeshwari Nagar,, Banashankari, Vijaynagar, Uttarahalli, Kengeri and some surrounding areas in Bengaluru south. A couple of users also shared that they had felt some slight tremors as well.

Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too?? November 26, 2021

There was a huge sound in Bangalore at 12:13 PM today. Any idea what it was?? — Senthil (@senthil16a) November 26, 2021

Peeps in Bangalore, anyone heard a loud noise in Bangalore? At 12:10 pm ish? — Rajath (@residentOfWeb) November 26, 2021

Who else heard that really, really loud noise in #Bengaluru?

Was it only south-side?



The dogs were not happy... #BengaluruSound — Maya Sharma (@MayaSharmaNDTV) November 26, 2021

Am I the only one who heard a loud noise + tremors in #RRNagar!? #Bangalore — Tejaswi Shrivastava (@trulytazz) November 26, 2021

It is not yet known what caused the loud sound in Bengaluru.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in the city. In July this year, several residents in the areas of Sarjapur, JP Nagar, Benson Town, Ulsoor, ISRO layout and HSR layout said that they heard a loud ‘thud’ and a 'boom' sound. Some residents even said that their windows were rattled by the sound.

While there was speculation that the sound could have been a ‘sonic boom’ generated by a fighter jet flying over the city, neither the police nor Air Force offered an explanation at the time. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had said that none of its flights made the noise. The sound was heard in areas like Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout.

A similar ‘boom’ sound was heard in Bengaluru in May last year. The Indian Air Force later confirmed that it was made by a Sukhoi 30. A sonic boom is the result of an object moving faster than the speed of sound, which travels at 343 metres per second in the air. The phenomenon creates shock waves in the atmosphere, which in turn leads to the loud sound being produced.