Bengaluru’s Jayadeva flyover demolition causes traffic nightmare, commuters vent out

The demolition work, which began on Monday, is expected to take 90 days to complete.

news Traffic

Work to demolish the Jayadeva flyover, which connects south Bengaluru to the Central Silk Board and the IT corridor, began on Monday and is expected to take 90 days. With traffic restrictions and diversion in place, the demolition has caused a traffic nightmare for commuters.

Bengalurueans took to Twitter to vent their ire at the Bengaluru’s Metro, the police, and whoever else they thought was responsible for causing the traffic mess. Commuters complained bitterly about their plight, alleging massive mismanagement of the traffic passing by Jayadeva flyover, and hit out at the non-coordination between civic officials. The alternative route, Dairy Circle to Hosur Road, is yet to complete white-topping, resulting in more traffic jams.

One user complained of how he couldn’t even walk because there was no space on the road.

“2.5 km jam from HSR to BTM via Silk Board towards Jayadeva. I got off at HSR to walk from HSR to BTM but there is no space to even walk.”

2.5 km jam from HSR to BTM via Silk Board towards Jayadeva. I got off at HSR to walk from HSR to BTM but there is no space to even walk. @blrcitytraffic @BangaloreMirror @cpronammametro @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/T1KuXKdptn — Mayank (@daddyblr) January 23, 2020

Another road user complained about lack of planning on the part of authorities.

“@BBMPCOMM @blrcitytraffic Pathetic people you are. No proper planning. Make common people suffer. Couldn't you have finished white topping on dairy circle stretch before taking up demolition of jayadeva flyover. My wife left office at Bellandur at 5.30pm in ORRCA bus (1/n)

She has still not reached home in Banashankari and stuck somewhere around silkboard. Her phone battery has died. Due to improper planning by you people we common people are made to suffer. Don't give that std reply jayadeva flyover demolition is in progress. (2/n)”

She has still not reached home in Banashankari and stuck somewhere around silkboard. Her phone battery has died. Due to improper planning by you people we common people are made to suffer. Don't give that std reply jayadeva flyover demolition is in progress. (2/n) — Varun Chandramouli (@varun_c24) January 23, 2020

Others have resorted to humour to cope with the infamous Bengaluru traffic.

“@blrcitytraffic @BBMPCOMM Please pass on our sincere appreciation to the hardworking, highly competent officers who had this bright idea of beginning the demolition of jayadeva flyover during a weekday evening. Has converted the ORR into a necklace road studded with rubies”

@blrcitytraffic @BBMPCOMM

Please pass on our sincere appreciation to the hardworking, highly competent officers who had this bright idea of beginning the demolition of jayadeva flyover during a weekday evening.

Has converted the ORR into a necklace road studded with rubies pic.twitter.com/bbzuXEqtTJ — Hayath (@hayath_mo) January 23, 2020

Another person joked, “I have vowed not to sleep even in the direction of Jayadeva flyover till metro starts running”.

I have vowed not to sleep even in the direction of Jayadeva flyover till metro starts running — Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the official Namma Metro Twitter handle responded in a tongue-in-cheek manner to the public backlash on the microblogging platform, stating, “There is no single bullet to city problems. Every stake holder is doing their best to resolve the problems of the citizens. Today’s inconvenience is for a better tomorrow. Criticism and suggestions are take equally to resolve the issues.”

There is no single bullet to city problems . Every stake holder is doing their best to resolve the problems of the citizens. Today’s inconvenience is for a better tomorrow. Criticism and suggestions are take equally to resolve the issues . — BMRCL (@cpronammametro) January 23, 2020

In other words, they gave irate commuters the classic Kannada response to any kind of inconvenience: “Swalpa adjust maadi!” (Please adjust a little).

Commuters, however, were having none of that. People lashed out in the replies.

It may have taken you hardly two mins to write this dialogue. The inconveniences you cause for the delay and thoughtless execution of your projects needs no explanation. Stop preaching, start acting — Barcelona Panda (@barce007) January 23, 2020

Today's inconvenience can also be mitigated if some brain works on that front too. You block the road but alternative roads are also dug up by some other agency, no coordination between govt agencies because common public is of no concern for them — spry (@spryextinct) January 23, 2020

'Today' is 'tomorrow' of yesterday!



'Today' scanning-ticketing-waiting nullifies time saved by Metro journey.



'Today' Metro parking has crept into residential areas.



'Today' coaches are overcrowded.



'Today' proper First/Last mile connectivity is missing.



Will you fix it? pic.twitter.com/5UQPMdWkoE — Yogeesh Prabhuswamy (@yogeeshgp) January 24, 2020

Agree.. But everything has break point... Especially human patience — City-Zen (@Cribbber) January 23, 2020

The four-lane Jayadeva flyover is being demolished to make way for an elevated corridor-cum-metro line. As, the demolition works is being carried out at night, it is expected to take 90 days for the entire flyover to be razed.

Read: Jayadeva flyover demolition: Bengaluru Metro officials say 90 days to raze structure