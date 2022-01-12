Bengaluru reports over 10000 COVID-19 cases in one day

The total number of active cases across Karnataka is now 73,260.

Reporting another spike, Karnataka on Tuesday, January 11, registered over 14,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities, taking the tally to 30.78 lakh and the death toll to 38,379. The state that has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, reported 14,473 daily cases, compared to 11,698 on Monday, January 10. Of the new cases on Tuesday, 10,800 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 840 people being discharged and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 73,260.

There were 1,356 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29.66 lakh, a bulletin by the Health Department said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 10.30%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.03%. Of the five deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kolar and Uttara Kannada.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 583 new cases, followed by Mysuru with 562, Tumakuru with 332, Mandya with 263 and Udupi with 250. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 13.19 lakh positive cases, followed by Mysuru with 1.82 lakh and Tumakuru with 1.22 lakh. According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12.43 lakh, followed by Mysuru with 1.77 lakh and Tumakuru with 1.20 lakh. Cumulatively, a total of 5.79 crore samples have been tested in the state, of which 1.40 lakh were on Tuesday alone.

As many as 32 children aged below 15 years tested positive for the coronavirus in Vijayapura district. District Commissioner P Sunil Kumar stated that they included two children aged between 2 and 5 years, five children in the 5-11 age group, and 25 children aged between 11 and 15 years.

In another development, a 15-year-old boy, who returned from Om Shakthi yatra in Tamil Nadu, tested positive after death. As many as 22 persons who went to Tamil Nadu for pilgrimage with the boy have tested positive. Chamarajanagar district authorities have taken measures and are monitoring the situation. Delta cases in the state jumped to 2,937 and Omicron cases stood at 479.

