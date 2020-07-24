Bengaluru reports 2207 COVID-19 cases, 5030 in Karnataka

This comes a day after the lockdown imposed in Bengaluru was lifted.

Karnataka reported 5,030 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,207 cases in Bengaluru.

This is the first time COVID-19 cases in the state have crossed 5,000 in a single day. This comes a day after the lockdown imposed in Bengaluru was lifted.

The statistics reported on Thursday took the total active cases in Karnataka to 49,931, of which 29,090 are from Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while announcing the relaxation of lockdown rules, said that it (lockdown) was not the solution to the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Elsewhere, Raichur reported 258 cases while Kalaburagi (229), Dakshina Kannada (218) and Belagavi (214) also reported over 200 cases. Udupi, which reported 281 cases on Wednesday, reported 160 new cases on Thursday.

Ninety seven deaths were reported in the state on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,616 so far. In Bengaluru, 783 deaths have been reported where there are over 9,800 containment zones currently. Bengaluru South currently has the highest number of containment zones followed by Bengaluru East.

As many as 2,071 people infected with the virus recovered on Thursday, taking the total recoveries in the state to 29,310.

The state Health Department stopped releasing data on COVID-19 patientsâ€™ contact and travel history on Wednesday. Over 600 COVID-19 patients in the state are admitted in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) currently.

Meawhile, the government has said it will allow asymptomatic COVID-positive students to write the KCET exam scheduled at the end of the month. Students and student organisations have said that they condemn the move.

