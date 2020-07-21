Karnataka to allow asymptomatic COVID-19 students to write K-CET exams

The Karnataka government, on Monday, decided that it will allow asymptomatic COVID-19 students to appear for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (K-CET) 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic induced delays, the exams will now be held on July 30 and 31 this term as opposed to the first week of May as previously announced.

“For COVID-19 positive candidates, there shall be a separate examination center/ room, as per availability. The room shall have natural ventilation. Hand sanitizers shall be made available at entry points and other appropriate places. Disposables glasses for drinking water shall be made available,” a standard operating procedure issued for this purpose read.

“Strict physical distance of three feet is to be maintained at all times. Seating arrangement shall be such that at least three feet distance is maintained between the candidates. Liquid soap for hand washing shall be provided in the toilet,” it added.

CET is the common exam held for engineering and architectural courses in the state’s government colleges for students who have passed or appeared in the pre-university (PU-II) exams.

The decision to allow asymptomatic COVID-19 positive students to appear for exams came after a meeting led by Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan held with the concerned officials of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Dr Ashwath Naraya, along with others, also holds the Higher Education portfolio.

The standard operating procedure has been issued by the department following the decision.

As part of the SOP, all students and staff in charge of the examination have to follow hand hygiene guidelines.

Under the guidelines, for conducting examinations, for COVID-19 positive candidates. It was said, “In view of the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic, no candidate who is COVID positive shall be denied the opportunity to appear in the online examinations (computer based). The following guidelines shall be implemented in coordination with the local health authorities i.e. District health officer/ District surveillance officer, Chief health officer-BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike).”

The SOP further mentioned that after the examination, the room shall be disinfected thoroughly with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution and subsequently the room shall be cleaned and can be used after 24 hours.

Across Karnataka, 1.94 lakh students had enrolled to appear for K-CET exams but due to the pandemic, the dates for the same had not been announced till the first week of July.