Bengaluru rains: Two labourers killed at pipeline worksite after heavy downpour

Three workers had entered the worksite near Upkar Layout bus stand in Ullal Uppanagar, and two of them were found dead after the heavy rains on May 17.

news Bengaluru Rains

As heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on the evening of May 17, Tuesday, two labourers were found dead at a pipeline worksite near Upkar Layout bus stand in Ullal Uppanagar. The workers, identified as Devbharath from Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh, were engaged in Cauvery Stage V pipeline works when they lost their lives. According to the police, three persons had entered the site on Tuesday evening, and only one of them survived. Police said the workers were inside the site when the rains intensified around 5 pm, and by 7 pm, the water levels rose very high. The incident happened under Jnanabharathi police station limits. The bodies of the workers were removed from the site on Wednesday morning.

Bengaluru witnessed heavy rains on Tuesday evening, with waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas, including Mysore Road, Magadi Road, Kengeri, Nagarbhavi, Sultanpet, Old Tharagupet, Chickpet, Kalyananagar, Shanti Nagar, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Majestic, Yeshwantpur and Silk Board junction. The rains are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMDâ€™s local forecast for Bengaluru and surrounding neighbourhoods, there will be spells of rain or thundershowers in the 24 hours starting from 9 am on Wednesday, with heavy rain also likely at times. The rains are expected to continue for a period of 48 hours, with a few spells of rains and thundershowers likely. IMD data said Bengaluru saw 114.6 mm of rainfall on Tuesday.

The IMD on Tuesday, May 17, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka over the next three days. The IMD ascribed the rains to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India and adjoining east India and an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to west Assam at lower tropospheric levels.

With IANS inputs