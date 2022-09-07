Bengaluru rains: Delivery workers face difficulties, e-commerce shipments delayed

Parts of Bengaluru had become inaccessible due to water logging, prompting e-commerce companies to temporarily suspend services.

news Bengaluru Rains 2022

E-commerce companies, especially their delivery boys, had a harrowing time supplying products to the customers when certain parts of Bengaluru were under deluge due to two days of heavy rains in parts of the city. The inundated areas such as parts of Sarjapura, Bellandur, Varthur, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road had become inaccessible due to water logging. In view of the flood situation, these e-commerce companies suspended their services for some time. An executive of a leading e-commerce company told PTI they had to suspend services in certain places as it was not possible for anyone to reach there. “We are waiting for some time to see things settle. Things seem to be improving now in some places,” the executive said.

Meanwhile, an Amazon spokesperson said in a statement, “Safety of our associates is our top most priority. We are evaluating the situation, and ensuring that our associates do not venture in areas with excessive water logging.” The statement also said: "Cases where customer deliveries have been impacted, we have informed them proactively." The food delivery company Swiggy had also put on hold delivering products in the inundated areas, an executive told PTI. It told its clients in flood-hit places that they may not be able to reach it and apologised for it. “Things now seem to be improving. Many areas are becoming dry now and our delivery partners are able to reach there,” the executive said.

The city had received heavy rainfall for two days resulting in floods in many areas. A rain-related death occurred in which a woman died of electrocution. Meanwhile, the city civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has started a demolition drive razing encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains interrupting the smooth flow of rainwater. The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed BBMP to immediately set up cells to address the grievances of citizens affected by the heavy rains and flood situation in several areas.

