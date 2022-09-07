Tejasvi Surya missing: Bengaluru South MP called out for his silence on floods

Many social media users put up ‘Missing’ posters of Tejasvi Surya, criticising him for not addressing the severe inundation that parts of the city are still reeling under.

Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya has come under heavy criticism by a section of social media users accusing him of relishing dosa and promoting an eatery in his constituency, when many parts of the city have been reeling under torrential rains and floods. In a 40-second video that has gone viral, the National President of BJP Yuva Morcha can be seen eating masala dosa' and upma at an eatery in Padmanabhanagar.

In the video, Tejasvi Surya is heard praising the eatery and the food, and urging others to visit it. While there is no mention of when the video was shot, Congress national social media coordinator Lavanya Ballal claimed that it was from Monday, September 5, when most parts of the city were flooded. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Video dated 5th September. @Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning. Has he visited even a single flood affected region?." In another tweet, she wrote, "Has anyone heard from @Tejasvi_Surya and his colleagues? Is he in Bangalore?" she said in another tweet.

Several Twitter users including actor and former Congress MP Ramya also shared the video and criticised Tejasvi. Many users also put up pictures of the Bengaluru South MP with the word ‘Missing’ written on it, criticising him for his silence on the flood situation in the city.

Video dated 5th September.@Tejasvi_Surya was enjoying a good breakfast while Bangalore was drowning.

Has he visited even a single flood affected region? pic.twitter.com/uFnZ4Rjs1m September 6, 2022

Bengaluru is in water and the BJPRSS MP Tejasvi Surya in a show of apathy is eating and talking about dosa.



These are the kind of leaders in Karnataka. https://t.co/GRmjmJYA8e — Mini Nair (@minicnair) September 6, 2022

Many residents of the city have blamed the flood situation on corruption in the state government, and for allowing encroachments on lakes and stormwater drains. The situation now has led to a fresh political slugfest with various political parties attacking each other over their incompetence, blaming them for the current situation Bengaluru is in. The row began with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on September 6, blaming the previous Congress government for approving multiple constructions on several lakes and rajakaluves without taking in consideration its long term effects.

Congress state unit president DK Shivakumar hit back at CM Bommai, asking, “Has the BJP government, which boasted of making Bengaluru a world-class city with modern amenities, forgotten that now? Who built poor infrastructure in a world-class city? Do you have the answer?”

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah also joined in attacking the BJP, saying, “Mr. @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai, #NammaBengaluru is now drowning due to your failure. It is time to remind you of the promise to make Bengaluru a world class city with modern infrastructure! With IT Capital submerged, what is your solution?”

