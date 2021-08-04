Bengaluru police extends night curfew, imposes Sec 144 (1) to curb COVID-19 cases

The restrictions, which were implemented from August 2, will be in place until 6 am on August 16.

news Coronavirus

The Bengaluru police have invoked Section 144 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in public places until 6 am of August 16 to prevent the spike in COVID-19 cases. The restrictions have been in place since 6 am on August 2. With COVID-19 cases slowly beginning to rise again in Bengaluru after the second wave, the police have imposed the restrictions to prevent a spurt in cases.

The order bars the assembly of more than four people and restricts activities other than previously prescribed by the government, such as allowing shops and malls to remain open. Night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am has also been extended until August 16, the order stated. The Prohibitory Order will remain in force in all parts of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate.

Those found in violation of the order will be charged under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020 and the Indian Penal Code. However, if a person is considered to be adversely affected by the order, they can file an appeal under Sections 144 (5) and 144 (6) with the Commissionerâ€™s office or the Karnataka government. The Bengaluru police had earlier invoked Section 144 (1) in April, before the start of the second wave, to prevent a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

The Karnataka government, taking cognisance of the increase in COVID-19 cases in neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, has instructed district administrations and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to be vigilant, especially in border districts. Negative RT-PCR test reports have been mandated for those coming from the two states in Karnataka.

On August 3, Karnataka reported 1,674 new COVID-19 cases, 477 of which were reported from Bengaluru. Amongst the 38 new deaths reported in Karnataka, seven were from Bengaluru Urban, according to the state health bulletin.

